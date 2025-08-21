ASU Quarterback is Among Best Players in College Football
Sam Leavitt is the face of Arizona State football that has been so desperately needed in the era that followed the tenure of Jayden Daniels.
Leavitt joined the program in December 2023 - having already been familiar with head coach Kenny Dillingham - and never looked back.
The now-sophomore totaled 29 touchdowns a season ago - including an incredible finish to the season that ended with an admirable performance against Texas in the Peach Bowl.
The meteoric rise from the signal caller has landed him in some truly lofty conversations - be it the 2026 NFL draft or collegiate player rankings.
The Arizona State star came in at number 21 in ESPN's top 100 players in college football heading into the new campaign.
Kyle Bonagura elaborated as to why Leavitt is ranked as high as he is below:
"During his first year in Tempe, Leavitt had arguably the best freshman season in school history, setting the freshman record for total offense (3,328) while guiding the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff. He was effective as a passer (2,885 yards). But his additional ability to make plays on the run (443 yards) is what sets him up to be one of the best quarterbacks in college football in 2025."
Leavitt's big arm, general ability to avoid costly mistakes, knack to be a productive player out of play action, and high-level improvisation skills have landed him high marks from many sides of the football world.
As mentioned by Bonagura, Leavitt's athleticism/penchant to make plays as a runner add an entirely new element to the Sun Devil offense under OC Marcus Arroyo as well - something Arroyo alluded to after Tuesday's practice.
"Yeah. I mean, I think we saw that last year. It's a big piece of - number one, recruiting. We want a guy who can extend place at that position. We saw that because recruit take his ability last year to do that and make some big plays is huge, man. I mean, it adds an element to your offense, but you don't need many quarterback design runs, and that's going to happen at six eight times a game. So he does a good job and he extends plays the right way. He's got to take care of his body, but that's a huge piece of his game..."
Leavitt is destined to be playing on Sundays this time next year - which will undoubtedly bode well for the 2025 Sun Devils, if things unfold in the way that is expected.
