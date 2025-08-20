Breaking Down Marcus Arroyo's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham has typically been a wodnerful steward of the Arizona State football program.
One of the most evident actions taken to back up that sentiment was the hiring of Marcus Arroyo as offensive coordinator after the 2023 season.
The longtime coach previously served as head coach at UNLV, becoming well-renowned for his creativity despite the stop in Las Vegas not working out.
Arroyo spoke to media after Tuesday's practice - some highlights from the session are blow.
On Sam Leavitt's growth over time:
"I mean, the step that a first year quarterback takes the second year is awesome. I said that early on and to go against a really good defense, you know, probably eliminates a little bit more into regards to like, how much faster you get a guy to grow and how much more he gets to see, coverage wise, pressure wise, offensively. Taking grasp on the offense more and more every day. Game is going slow down a little bit when you get a really good defense, good DBS and good scheme in front of you every day. I mean, the growth is going to be really exponential... You know, Sam is pretty intentional in regards to going to work."
On what Leavitt's mobility brings to the offense:
"Yeah. I mean, I think we saw that last year. It's a big piece of number one recruiting. We want a guy who can extend place at that position. We saw that because recruit take his ability last year to do that and make some big plays is huge, man. I mean, it adds an element to your offense, but you don't need many quarterback design runs, and that's going to happen at six eight times a game. So he does a good job and he extends plays the right way. He's got to take care of his body, but that's a huge piece of his game..."
On Jordyn Tyson's versatility:
"Yeah, I mean, a guy like that's not hard to get involved. You just got to be able to put in the right spot offensively, as they saw last year, we're going to put him everywhere. You know, there's a time with whether we do with Keenan Allen. Are we doing with James Jones and... They are guys who really got elite skill set with they could play outside and beat you one on one, to play inside of each in zone and work an option, to play the screens, has body control. I mean, all those little things."
"I told him last year, I said, if you can learn play all the spots, I'm gonna put you everywhere. And he did, and you saw how important it was for their offense throughout the season, because it's hard to match that up..."
Perhaps the most renowned part of Tyson's game is the ability the coaches have to line him up anywhere at the line of scrimmage. The junior has a very strong release, is an advanced route runner, and can break man/zone coverage alike.
