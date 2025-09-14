All Sun Devils

LIVE UPDATES: Arizona State Takes On Texas State

The Sun Devils are looking to finish non-conference play with a victory.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; The field at Mountain America Stadium before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; The field at Mountain America Stadium before the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) are seeking to redeem themselves from a loss last week to Mississippi State as they welcome the Texas State Bobcats (2-0) of the Sun Belt conference to Tempe.

Kenny Dillingham's squad will be without starting RB Kyson Brown tonight - it is still a prime opportunity for star QB Sam Leavitt to get back into rhythm following a rough game in week two.

Follow the game live with Arizona State on SI below.

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

