Influential Media Member Makes Bold Arizona State Prediction
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to open up year two of Big 12 conference play next week when they hit the road to face the Baylor Bears.
That doesn't mean that Kenny Dillingham's team should overlook the task that is at-hand tonight against one of the rising mid-major programs in Texas State.
The Bobcats are coached by former NFL quarterback G.J. Kinne and have built up a Texas-heavy roster over recent years in an effort to regularly compete for the Group of Five College Football Playoff bid moving forward.
Host of ESPN's 'College Gameday' Rece Davis has sounded the alarm to not take Texas State lightly tonight - as he selected the Bobcats to cover the current 17.5 point spread that is in favor of the Sun Devils - citing last season's result and the recent struggles that ASU has displayed.
The recent discourse surrounding Arizona State's team in 2025 has been fascinating to follow - as Sam Leavitt's recent struggles and some lapses in coverage from the defense have raised some eyebrows.
Texas State's offense doesn't do any favors to Brian Ward's defense either - as QB Brad Jackson has already accounted for seven total touchdowns through two games, the running game has eclipsed 6.5 yards per carry on the ground, and WR Beau Sparks has caught five touchdowns on 12 receptions for good measure.
Why Arizona State Should Win Handily
The Sun Devil team has their backs against the wall - coaching staff and roster both. They are sure to be intrinsically motivated to bounce back after two subpar showings prior to this week.
Jackson is also a redshirt freshman quarterback making his first ever start in what is sure to be a loud environment in Tempe - expect Ward to dial up the pressure and create some chaos, even if the Bobcat offense does put points on the board.
Leavitt, Tyson, and the Sun Devil run game are primed to have big days as well against a Texas State defense that proved to be somewhat porous over the previous two games.
