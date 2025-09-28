Arizona State Re-Enters AP Top 25 Poll
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has new life - as the 2025 team has responded to a crushing loss with three consecutive massive victories.
The Sun Devils were rewarded for a convincing victory over Texas State, a nail-biting win over Baylor, and a comeback victory over #24 TCU by being placed inside of the top 25 in the nation heading into their week six bye.
Kenny Dillingham's team narrowly re-enters the poll at number 25 with 107 total points - finishing ahead of South Florida, Utah, Mississippi State, Memphis, and Louisville for the final spot in the ranking.
Observations From Poll
- The Sun Devils are joined by three other Big 12 programs - Texas Tech at number 11, Iowa State at number 14, and BYU at number 23. Arizona State is set to face the Red Raiders in Tempe on October 11, and are set to travel to face the Cyclones on November 1. They do not play the Cougars in 2025.
- Arizona State remains below a two-loss Notre Dame team, an Illinois squad that lost by over 50 points just a week ago, and a Virginia team that lost to NC State earlier in the season.
- Mississippi State - the lone team to defeat the Sun Devils to this point - effectively come in at number 28 following an overtime loss to Tennessee. The Bulldogs remain in a position to exceed expectations this season despite the loss.
- Utah - Arizona State's next opponent coming out of the bye week - are effectively ranked at number 27 following a massive bounce-back victory over West Virginia on the road. The Sun Devils are set to face the Utes in Salt Lake City on October 11.
- Future Sun Devil opponents in Texas, Texas A&M and LSU remain ranked high - the former comes in at number 9, the middle team comes in at number 6, and the latter falls to 13 following a loss to Ole Miss.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
