Projecting Arizona State WR Production in 2025
Arizona State is heading into the 2025 season with astronomical expectations after shocking the college football world with an 11 victory season in 2024.
A large piece of the equation behind the success was the breakout of Jordyn Tyson, but the lack of consistent support behind the breakout star often held the offense back from reaching its full potential.
Hines Ward enters year two of his time as wide receivers coach with a group that is presumably much more well-rounded and deeper compared to a year ago - but what will the ultimate production from the unit look like in what will presumably be a more pass happy offense?
Jordyn Tyson: 85 REC, 1450 YDS, 12 TD's
Tyson is bound to enjoy an even stronger campaign in 2025 after totaling 1,101 yards in just 12 games as a sophomore.
Tyson's elite release, versatility, and ability to make difficult catches make him an undeniable go-to weapon for Sam Leavitt - and a target that could be among the best in the country.
Jalen Moss: 45 REC, 500 YDS, 5 TD's
Moss has a safe floor when it comes to production in year one of playing in Tempe.
The Fresno State transfer may not match the counting stats that he enjoyed with the Bulldogs, but he certainly can be more impactful with the Sun Devils.
Moss is undeniably a standout possession receiver - routinely grabbing contested catches while also creating chunk plays that keep drives alive.
Expect Moss to be a key security blanket for Leavitt in the upcoming season.
Jaren Hamilton: 20 REC, 350 YDS, 3 TD's
Hamilton very well could serve as the 'x-factor' in the Arizona State offense this season.
The former Alabama standout didn't receive much opportunity in Tuscaloosa as a freshman and could see the field substantially more in Tempe.
Hamilton had reportedly been thoroughly impressive throughout spring camp, and his perceived role as a field-stretching threat could lead to him becoming an expansion of what Xavier Guillory was a season ago.
Malik McClain: 10 REC, 115 YDS, 1 TD
McClain came through in a massive way in the CFP loss to Texas - hauling in a 42 yard touchdown off of a throw from Cam Skattebo.
That touchdown gifted the Sun Devils life and proved that the former Penn State receiver has much to offer despite not seeing a sizable role right away.
Expect McClain to be someone that can step in and make a play in key moments once again this season.
