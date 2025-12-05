Three Potential Breakout Offensive Players for ASU in 2026

TEMPE -- Arizona State's offense didn't take off in the manner that it was expected to in the 2025 season due to a variety of factors - as the team ranked 89th in points per game, 89th in passing yards per game, and 32nd in rushing yards per game.

The 2026 season will present even more challenges for OC Marcus Arroyo, as there is real uncertainty at the quarterback position, while the program will have to replace numerous star-level players without the QB spot even being a consideration.

Arizona State on SI names three players who have the ability to emerge as true impact players for Arroyo as the winter progresses into spring ball, and eventually the 2026 season.

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Jaren Hamilton

Hamilton's breakout game of three catches for 101 yards against Texas Tech on October 18 accounted for roughly half of his production all season, not accounting for numerous PI's that were drawn.

The Alabama transfer has the talent to slot in as the number one receiver after the expected departure of Jordyn Tyson, as he was as consistent as any other player during practice the entirety of the season.

Expect a more consistent and expansive role for the talented pass catcher next season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OT Jarmaine Mitchell

Mitchell became one of the most significant power moves that Arizona State has made in recent years, as OL coach Saga Tuitele was able to flip the top JUCO prospect from Georgia on Tuesday of this week.

Although Max Iheanachor has remaining eligibility due to the JUCO ruling that was previously made, it should be a safe bet for Mitchell to be a day-one starter at one of the two tackle spots.

The 6'8" lineman absolutely has the ability to come into his own as an NFL prospect in the coming year-plus in the system.

Arizona State Sun Devils OL coach Saga Tuitele instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023. Ncaa Football Asu Spring Football Practice | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

TE AJ Ia

Ia was one of the highest profile recruits from the 2025 class, already possessing an NFL frame of 6'6" and 260.

The California native, unfortunately, sat behind All-Big 12 starter Chamon Metayer and the emerging Cameron Harpole for the season, only hauling in a singular catch in the Oct 11 game against Utah.

The 2026 season is sure to be much more open for Ia in terms of a role, as Metayer and Harpole are both out of eligibility. It seems to be paramount that the soon-to-be redshirt freshman to step up and live up to the four-star billing he had during the process.

Arizona State tight end Aj Ia (14) trains during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .