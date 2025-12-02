Arizona State 2025 Season Grades: Wide Receiver
TEMPE -- One of the most widely discussed aspects of the 2025 Arizona State football team in the offseason was without a doubt the wide receiver position.
The group heading into this season was considered more talented on paper compared to the last, while the return of Hines Ward as WR coach made many feel even more confident that this would be a position that displayed marked improvement.
There were certainly moments of excellence, but the output wasn't as consistent as one may have hoped - Arizona State on SI grades the core of the position group below.
Jordyn Tyson: A
Tyson effectively missed four full games in the stretch run of the season - sitting out of the Houston, Iowa State, and West Virginia contests, while also exiting the Arizona game early after re-aggravating what previously ailed him.
This doesn't matter much, as Tyson will likely end his Arizona State career in the coming weeks as one of the best to ever suit up at any position.
Tyson was on pace to exceed virtually every statistical output he earned in 2024 before the injury, and was instrumental in the season-defining win over Texas Tech on October 18.
Malik McClain: B-
McClain was the focus of much critique from the fanbase early in the season, but emerged in a major way in the second half of the campaign.
The best performance from McClain came in the loss to Houston in which he accumulated seven catches for 159 yards - the senior followed this up with several key receptions in the three games that followed.
The Penn State transfer wrapped up his final home game in Tempe with four catches and 57 yards - proving to be the most effective pass catcher for the Sun Devils in the loss.
Derek Eusebio: B
Eusebio had an overall strong season in which the sophomore set the foundation to be a key part of the offense on the 2026 squad.
The former walk-on made a 65-yard catch that catalyzed the offense against the Baylor Bears, while compiling 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the wins over West Virginia/Colorado.
Jaren Hamilton & Jalen Moss: Incomplete
Hamilton made several game-changing catches during the season - as did Moss - but both combined to haul in only 17 catches in the regular season.
It doesn't feel fair to judge either under the circumstances, as both are surely going to expand on what was built up in 2025 next season.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!