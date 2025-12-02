All Sun Devils

Arizona State 2025 Season Grades: Wide Receiver

The receiver position was a spot that was up-and-down throughout the 2025 season.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) runs after the catch for 61 yards against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Derek Eusebio (83) runs after the catch for 61 yards against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- One of the most widely discussed aspects of the 2025 Arizona State football team in the offseason was without a doubt the wide receiver position.

The group heading into this season was considered more talented on paper compared to the last, while the return of Hines Ward as WR coach made many feel even more confident that this would be a position that displayed marked improvement.

There were certainly moments of excellence, but the output wasn't as consistent as one may have hoped - Arizona State on SI grades the core of the position group below.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Malik McClain (12) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson: A

Tyson effectively missed four full games in the stretch run of the season - sitting out of the Houston, Iowa State, and West Virginia contests, while also exiting the Arizona game early after re-aggravating what previously ailed him.

This doesn't matter much, as Tyson will likely end his Arizona State career in the coming weeks as one of the best to ever suit up at any position.

Tyson was on pace to exceed virtually every statistical output he earned in 2024 before the injury, and was instrumental in the season-defining win over Texas Tech on October 18.

Malik McClain: B-

McClain was the focus of much critique from the fanbase early in the season, but emerged in a major way in the second half of the campaign.

The best performance from McClain came in the loss to Houston in which he accumulated seven catches for 159 yards - the senior followed this up with several key receptions in the three games that followed.

The Penn State transfer wrapped up his final home game in Tempe with four catches and 57 yards - proving to be the most effective pass catcher for the Sun Devils in the loss.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Derek Eusebio: B

Eusebio had an overall strong season in which the sophomore set the foundation to be a key part of the offense on the 2026 squad.

The former walk-on made a 65-yard catch that catalyzed the offense against the Baylor Bears, while compiling 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the wins over West Virginia/Colorado.

Jaren Hamilton & Jalen Moss: Incomplete

Hamilton made several game-changing catches during the season - as did Moss - but both combined to haul in only 17 catches in the regular season.

It doesn't feel fair to judge either under the circumstances, as both are surely going to expand on what was built up in 2025 next season.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Kevin Hicks
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.