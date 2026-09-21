Big 12 Football Announces Kickoff Time for Week 4's Arizona State vs. Baylor Matchup in Tempe

No need to adjust to London time for this one, folks. ASU is headed back to Tempe for their next matchup.

Following a bye week in Week 3, the Sun Devils will host the Baylor Bears at Mountain America Stadium. Announced on Monday, we now have a kickoff time.

Devil Details:

Who: Arizona State vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. AZ, 10:30 p.m. EST

Where: Mountain America Stadium (53,599) in Tempe, Arizona

TV/Streaming: ESPN

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline.

Baylor Visits Tempe For First Time in 36 Years

For just the third time in history, Arizona State and Baylor will meet on the gridiron.

These two squared off just last year, the first time as conference foes, as the Devils escaped Waco with a 27-24 victory on a walk-off field goal.

Before then, you have to go back to 1990, Baylor's lone trip to Tempe. ASU took that matchup more decisively, 34-13.

New Game, New Quarterbacks

Last year's meeting featured ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt vs. Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson. Both of them are now gone.

The next quarterback will feature ASU's Cutter Boley, coming off a lackluster visit to London, and (most likely) Baylor's DJ Lagway, who has already run into injuries in the first month of the season.

Following Baylor's season-opening loss to Auburn, Lagway missed the next two games with an ankle injury.

QB2 Nate Bennett got the next two starts, leading the Bears to victory against Prairie View A&M and Louisiana Tech.

Bennett has been serviceable, but Baylor head coach Dave Aranda announced on Monday that Lagway is back and feels good ahead of Baylor's Big 12 opener vs. Colorado.

After hosting the Buffaloes, the Bears will have the Sun Devils next up.

Home Sweet Home

ASU is 11-2 at Mountain America Stadium since joining the Big 12, one of the best records in the conference in that stretch.

The two losses did come at the hands of Big 12 competition: Houston and Arizona in 2025, after a perfect 6-0 home record in 2024.

This is a Baylor team that threw everything they had at the Sun Devils in 2025, trading blows with the reigning conference champions up until the ASU game winner. An outlier of a performance for a Bears team that finished 5-7.

ASU has five home games and four road games ahead, but those road trips include visits to #11 Texas Tech and #9 BYU, making their home cooking more valuable than ever.

Can ASU improve to 2-0 in the Big 12? Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. AZ time on Saturday, Oct. 3.