All Sun Devils

Big 12 football predictions, betting odds: Will Oklahoma State upset BYU?

No. 13 BYU and Oklahoma State have been going in opposite directions, but Mike Gundy has had an extra week to prepare

Ben Sherman

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had a bye week to prepare for No. 13 BYU.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy had a bye week to prepare for No. 13 BYU. / Nathan J. Fish / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The second half of the 2024 college football season has arrived - and several upsets could be on the horizon in the Big 12.

Arizona State (5-1, 2-1) heads to Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs. The betting line has moved multiple times, from as low as 2.5 to as high as 6.5, based largely on the health of ASU starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. He was officially ruled out on Wednesday, and 22-year-old backup QB Jeff Sims will start in his place.

Sims has started 25 games in his career and is no stranger to big road games. Coming off a shocking 27-19 win over No. 16 Utah, could Sims lead the Sun Devils to another upset? Stay tuned.

The most intriguing game on the Week 8 schedule pits the top-ranked team in our Big 12 Power Rankings vs. the lowest-ranked team. BYU (6-0, 3-0) hosts reeling Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3) in Provo, Utah, on Saturday in a tale of teams headed in opposite directions.

On Sept. 15 Oklahoma State was 3-0, ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll and preparing for a showdown vs. No. 12 Utah. The Cowboys lost that game 22-19 - then got blown out by Kansas State and West Virginia the next two weeks. They surrendered a whopping 938 yards on the ground in those losses.

Mike Gundy and the Cowboys had a bye last week to fix their issues and get back on track. They still have Ollie Gordon - the reigning Doak Walker award winner - in the backfield and a ton of talent on the roster. Gundy has been here before and knows how to right the ship. The Cowboys are 9.5-point underdogs to the 13th-ranked Cougars. Friday night games are ripe for upsets, as we saw last week with Arizona State over Utah. Will the Cowboys stun the Cougars?

Here are our predictions and the latest betting odds on every Week 8 Big 12 game.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Big 12 Football Predictions, Betting Odds

1. Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU

Our prediction: Oklahoma State 38, BYU 35
Our prediction: Oklahoma State 38, BYU 35 / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Game Time: Friday, 7:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Moneyline: BYU -360, Oklahoma State +280

Spread: BYU -9.5 (-108); Oklahoma State +9.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 52.5

2. Arizona State at Cincinnati

Our prediction: Cincinnati 28, Arizona State 24
Our prediction: Cincinnati 28, Arizona State 24 / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT (ESPN+)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -184, Arizona State +152

Spread: Cincinnati -4.5 (-110); Arizona State +4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 49.5

3. Houston at Kansas

Our prediction: Kansas 28, Houston 20
Our prediction: Kansas 28, Houston 20 / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT (ESPN+)

Moneyline: Kansas -196, Houston +162

Spread: Kansas -4.5 (-110); Houston +4.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 47.5

4. Colorado at Arizona

Our prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 33
Our prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 33 / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT (FOX)

Moneyline: Arizona -152, Colorado +126

Spread: Arizona -3.5 (+102); Colorado +3.5 (-124)

Over/Under: 58.5

5. Baylor at Texas Tech

Our prediction: Texas Tech 41, Baylor 34
Our prediction: Texas Tech 41, Baylor 34 / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT (ESPN2)

Moneyline: Texas Tech -220, Baylor +180

Spread: Texas Tech -6.5 (-110); Baylor +6.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 55.5

6. UCF at No. 9 Iowa State

Our prediction: Iowa State 28, UCF 17
Our prediction: Iowa State 28, UCF 17 / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT (FS1)

Moneyline: Iowa State -600, UCF + 430

Spread: Iowa State -13.5 (-118), UCF +13.5 (104)

Over/Under: 49.5

7. No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia

Our prediction: West Virginia 27, Kansas State 26
Our prediction: West Virginia 27, Kansas State 26 / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT (FOX)

Moneyline: Kansas State -154, West Virginia +128

Spread: Kansas State -3.5 (-102), West Virginia +3.5 (120)

Over/Under: 55.5

8. TCU at Utah

Our prediction: Utah 24, TCU 20
Our prediction: Utah 24, TCU 20 / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Game Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT (ESPN)

Moneyline: Utah -166, TCU +138

Spread: Utah -3.5 (-110), TCU +3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 49.5

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published |Modified
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football