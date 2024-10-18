Big 12 football predictions, betting odds: Will Oklahoma State upset BYU?
The second half of the 2024 college football season has arrived - and several upsets could be on the horizon in the Big 12.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1) heads to Cincinnati (4-2, 2-1) as 5.5-point underdogs. The betting line has moved multiple times, from as low as 2.5 to as high as 6.5, based largely on the health of ASU starting quarterback Sam Leavitt. He was officially ruled out on Wednesday, and 22-year-old backup QB Jeff Sims will start in his place.
Sims has started 25 games in his career and is no stranger to big road games. Coming off a shocking 27-19 win over No. 16 Utah, could Sims lead the Sun Devils to another upset? Stay tuned.
The most intriguing game on the Week 8 schedule pits the top-ranked team in our Big 12 Power Rankings vs. the lowest-ranked team. BYU (6-0, 3-0) hosts reeling Oklahoma State (3-3, 0-3) in Provo, Utah, on Saturday in a tale of teams headed in opposite directions.
On Sept. 15 Oklahoma State was 3-0, ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 poll and preparing for a showdown vs. No. 12 Utah. The Cowboys lost that game 22-19 - then got blown out by Kansas State and West Virginia the next two weeks. They surrendered a whopping 938 yards on the ground in those losses.
Mike Gundy and the Cowboys had a bye last week to fix their issues and get back on track. They still have Ollie Gordon - the reigning Doak Walker award winner - in the backfield and a ton of talent on the roster. Gundy has been here before and knows how to right the ship. The Cowboys are 9.5-point underdogs to the 13th-ranked Cougars. Friday night games are ripe for upsets, as we saw last week with Arizona State over Utah. Will the Cowboys stun the Cougars?
Here are our predictions and the latest betting odds on every Week 8 Big 12 game.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Big 12 Football Predictions, Betting Odds
1. Oklahoma State at No. 13 BYU
Game Time: Friday, 7:15 p.m. PT (ESPN)
Moneyline: BYU -360, Oklahoma State +280
Spread: BYU -9.5 (-108); Oklahoma State +9.5 (-112)
Over/Under: 52.5
2. Arizona State at Cincinnati
Game Time: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT (ESPN+)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -184, Arizona State +152
Spread: Cincinnati -4.5 (-110); Arizona State +4.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 49.5
3. Houston at Kansas
Game Time: Saturday, 12:30 p.m. PT (ESPN+)
Moneyline: Kansas -196, Houston +162
Spread: Kansas -4.5 (-110); Houston +4.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 47.5
4. Colorado at Arizona
Game Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT (FOX)
Moneyline: Arizona -152, Colorado +126
Spread: Arizona -3.5 (+102); Colorado +3.5 (-124)
Over/Under: 58.5
5. Baylor at Texas Tech
Game Time: Saturday, 1 p.m. PT (ESPN2)
Moneyline: Texas Tech -220, Baylor +180
Spread: Texas Tech -6.5 (-110); Baylor +6.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 55.5
6. UCF at No. 9 Iowa State
Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT (FS1)
Moneyline: Iowa State -600, UCF + 430
Spread: Iowa State -13.5 (-118), UCF +13.5 (104)
Over/Under: 49.5
7. No. 17 Kansas State at West Virginia
Game Time: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. PT (FOX)
Moneyline: Kansas State -154, West Virginia +128
Spread: Kansas State -3.5 (-102), West Virginia +3.5 (120)
Over/Under: 55.5
8. TCU at Utah
Game Time: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT (ESPN)
Moneyline: Utah -166, TCU +138
Spread: Utah -3.5 (-110), TCU +3.5 (-110)
Over/Under: 49.5