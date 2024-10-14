Big 12 football power rankings: BYU on top; Arizona State climbs
The preseason Big 12 football media poll is looking more and more ridiculous as the 2024 season rolls along.
Iowa State (6-0, 3-0) was picked to finish sixth in the conference. The Cyclones are currently ranked No. 9 in the country in the AP Top 25 college football poll and the ESPN Footbal Power Index gives them a 53.2% chance of making the College Football Playoff.
But that's not the most glaring hole in the preseason media poll. BYU was picked to finish 13th. Yes, the same BYU team that is 6-0, has a point differential of +108 and is coming off a 41-19 demolition of an Arizona team that was picked to finish fifth.
Then there's Arizona State. Kenny Dillingham's team was picked to finish last in the preseason poll. Entering Week 8 the Sun Devils are 5-1, close to cracking the AP Top 25 and in position to finish in the top half of the Big 12.
Here are our Big 12 football power rankings entering Week 8:
Oct. 14, 2024
1. BYU (6-0)
The Cougars get the nod over Iowa State largely because of their 38-9 romp over Kansas State on Sept. 21. That's arguably the most impressive win in the Big 12 this season, and it showcased BYU's talent on both sides of the ball. Their game at rival Utah on Nov. 9 is one to circle on the calendar.
2. Iowa State (6-0)
The Cyclones' defense is the real deal. They're giving up just 11 points per game and allowing only 145.7 passing yards per game. Sophomore defensive back Jontez Williams (3 interceptions) leads a secondary that has already picked off 10 passes.
3. Kansas State (5-1)
It all starts with running back D.J. Giddens who is fourth in the nation in rushing with 786 yards (131 yards per game). He torched Colorado for 182 yards on 25 carries.
4. Texas Tech (5-1)
The Red Raiders are unbeaten with running back Tahj Brooks in the lineup. Their lone blemish - a 37-16 road loss to Washington State - is a bad loss, but Brooks missed the game with an arm injury. In the five games he has played he has rushed for 679 yards (135.8 yards per game) and 7 touchdowns.
5. Arizona State (5-1)
The Sun Devils are the biggest surprise of the 2024 college football season. Considering everything that was stacked against them - six-point underdogs facing the team that was picked to win the Big 12 - their 27-19 win over Utah was as impressive a victory as any Week 7 result.
6. Cincinnati (4-2)
Coming off an impressive road victory over UCF, the Bearcats are 3-point favorites over Arizona State this week. QB Brendan Sorsby can sling it: Through six games he has thrown for 1,722 yards and 13 touchdowns.
7. Utah (4-2)
The Utes got punched in the mouth in a 27-19 loss at Arizona State. Kyle Whittingham will get their run defense fixed, but the quarterback situation remains their biggest issue. Cam Rising was not good in his return from injury. Is it time to roll with true freshman Isaac Wilson?
8. Colorado (4-2)
The Buffaloes nearly knocked off Kansas State on Saturday night. They remain one of the most explosive teams in college football, but their inability to stop the run (161 yards per game) and protect QB Shedeur Sanders remain their biggest issues. Sanders was sacked 12 times in their two losses.
9. West Virginia (3-3)
The Mountaineers have played a brutal schedule. Their three losses are to No. 3 Penn State, No. 9 Iowa State and No. 20 Pittsburgh. They face No. 17 Kansas State this week.
10. Arizona (3-3)
The Wildcats have lost two in a row and will try to right the ship this week against Colorado. After a hot start to the season, QB Noah Fifita is in a funk with just one touchdown pass and five interceptions in his last two games.
11. UCF (3-3)
After beating TCU, the Knights have lost three in a row and have to travel to No. 9 Iowa State this weekend.
12. Houston (2-4)
The Cougars had one of the worst offenses in college football heading into their Oct. 4 matchup at TCU. Then head coach Willie Fritz started Texas Tech QB transfer Zeon Chriss against the Horned Frogs - and he was electric (15-18 for 141 yards and a TD, plus 97 yards and a TD on the ground). Chriss could be a problem for Big 12 defenses moving forward.
13. TCU (3-3)
The Horned Frogs have lost three of their last four games and are getting gashed on the ground. Now they have to travel to Utah to face a Utes team that is angry and wants to pound the football.
14. Baylor (2-4)
The Bears have also played a ridiculously tough schedule, with close losses to BYU, Utah and Colorado. They're looking for their first Big 12 win this Saturday at Texas Tech.
15. Kansas (1-5)
The Jayhawks have been in every game, but have been unable to close. Coming off a bye week they face Houston in a "get-right game."
16. Oklahoma State (3-3)
The wheels have come off for the Cowboys' defense. They have lost three in a row - and surrendered a whopping 938 yards on the ground in those losses.