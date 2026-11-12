Central Florida Loses Top Running Back, What Does This Mean For Arizona State?

Two days from kickoff, here is the mandated Big 12 Injury Report from ASU and UCF:

ASU

OUT



DB #0 Rodney Bimage Jr.

WR #89 Harry Hassmann



QUESTIONABLE



RB # 22 Jason Brown Jr.

OL #64 Wade Helton

WR #81 Uriah Neloms.



PROBABLE

OL #57 Filiva'a Lokotui



UCF



OUT



DB #5 DJ Bell



DB #8 Demari Henderson

DB #14 Kahmel Johnson



RB #26 Duke Watson

OL #75 Tyler Gibson

TE # 83 Dylan Burk



DOUBTFUL

WR #9 Waden Charles

QUESTIONABLE



QB #12 Keyone Jenkins

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TE #18 Caden Piening

OL #55 Jacob Maiava



PROBABLE



DB #7 Antione Jackson



LB #20 Lewis Carter



DB #21 Ty Bartrum



LB # 38 Jayden Jennings



EDGE #41 Bruno Dall

Here are the main takeaways:

Running Without Watson

UCF will be without their starting running back, Duke Watson, with the junior being listed under OUT on the Big 12 Injury Report.

Watson has been a key piece of the Knights' biggest moments this season, rushing for 94 yards on 15 carries in UCF's upset win over No. 2 BYU.

Watson has three games of 90+ yards or more, leading the team in rushing with 596 yards.

Behind him is Landen Chambers, who sits at 225 rushing yards on 40 fewer carries. Chambers looks to be a heavier, short-yardage type of back, but expect him to get more looks this Saturday.

For ASU, the Sun Devils' defense has been impressive in stopping the run in their most recent stretch. Without UCF's top rusher, they may have a chance at another productive day in run defense.

Offensive Line Woes Continue

Two offensive linemen sit on the list for the Sun Devils, which is actually an improvement based on their track record this season.

ASU has had to mix and match a laundry list of different offensive line lineups. For Saturday, OL Wade Helton is questionable, while OL Filiva'a Lokotui is probable.

Running the ball has been the backbone of ASU's recent success via their true freshmen, QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack. If their offensive line is shorthanded and cannot sustain an effective rushing attack, the youngsters may find themselves in uncharted territory.

Long List of Knights

UCF's injury list outweighs ASU's, a whopping 15 players to six players.

Outside of Watson, the main takeaway is their losses in their secondary. DBs DJ Bell, Demari Henderson and Kahmel Johnson are all also out for this contest.

ASU has yet to win a road game this season. Can they pull one out with the Knights being banged up?