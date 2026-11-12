Central Florida Loses Top Running Back, What Does This Mean For Arizona State?
In this story:
Two days from kickoff, here is the mandated Big 12 Injury Report from ASU and UCF:
ASU
OUT
DB #0 Rodney Bimage Jr.
WR #89 Harry Hassmann
QUESTIONABLE
RB # 22 Jason Brown Jr.
OL #64 Wade Helton
WR #81 Uriah Neloms.
PROBABLE
OL #57 Filiva'a Lokotui
UCF
OUT
DB #5 DJ Bell
DB #8 Demari Henderson
DB #14 Kahmel Johnson
RB #26 Duke Watson
OL #75 Tyler Gibson
TE # 83 Dylan Burk
DOUBTFUL
WR #9 Waden Charles
QUESTIONABLE
QB #12 Keyone Jenkins
TE #18 Caden Piening
OL #55 Jacob Maiava
PROBABLE
DB #7 Antione Jackson
LB #20 Lewis Carter
DB #21 Ty Bartrum
LB # 38 Jayden Jennings
EDGE #41 Bruno Dall
Here are the main takeaways:
Running Without Watson
UCF will be without their starting running back, Duke Watson, with the junior being listed under OUT on the Big 12 Injury Report.
Watson has been a key piece of the Knights' biggest moments this season, rushing for 94 yards on 15 carries in UCF's upset win over No. 2 BYU.
Watson has three games of 90+ yards or more, leading the team in rushing with 596 yards.
Behind him is Landen Chambers, who sits at 225 rushing yards on 40 fewer carries. Chambers looks to be a heavier, short-yardage type of back, but expect him to get more looks this Saturday.
For ASU, the Sun Devils' defense has been impressive in stopping the run in their most recent stretch. Without UCF's top rusher, they may have a chance at another productive day in run defense.
Offensive Line Woes Continue
Two offensive linemen sit on the list for the Sun Devils, which is actually an improvement based on their track record this season.
ASU has had to mix and match a laundry list of different offensive line lineups. For Saturday, OL Wade Helton is questionable, while OL Filiva'a Lokotui is probable.
Running the ball has been the backbone of ASU's recent success via their true freshmen, QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack. If their offensive line is shorthanded and cannot sustain an effective rushing attack, the youngsters may find themselves in uncharted territory.
Long List of Knights
UCF's injury list outweighs ASU's, a whopping 15 players to six players.
Outside of Watson, the main takeaway is their losses in their secondary. DBs DJ Bell, Demari Henderson and Kahmel Johnson are all also out for this contest.
ASU has yet to win a road game this season. Can they pull one out with the Knights being banged up?
Dan Allison is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covering high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona and he is a contributor to High School On SI. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.