Arizona State Red Zone Report: Why Drives Succeeded (or Stalled) vs. Colorado And How ASU Adjusts in Week 11

11 drives, two touchdowns, two field goals and a whole lot of QB/RB trickery.

It wasn't a perfect night for the Sun Devil offense vs. Colorado, but it was enough to get the job done for their fifth win of the season.

True freshmen Jake Fette and Cardae Mack now have full control of the offense, presenting newfound opportunities for Marcus Arroyo's playcalling. But how much of the ASU play-calling went well, and how much fell short?

Here's everything to know about ASU's offense after their 20-10 victory on Saturday night.

Red Zone: More To Be Desired

Despite just finishing with 10 points, Colorado was more effective in the red zone, scoring a touchdown in one of two trips to the red zone, compared to ASU's one touchdown in three trips.

This should have been more than a 10-point victory for the Sun Devils, with ASU's final trip inside the Colorado 20-yard line being the kicker.

After a 58-yard screen pass to Reed Harris, ASU got down to the Colorado four-yard line, but was unable to punch it in. Arizona State went incompletion, 0-yard pass and another incompletion before their second field goal of the day was successful.

This would lead off a lackluster fourth quarter, being followed by a touchdown drive by Colorado that was headlined by a roughing the kicker penalty on ASU that kept the Buffaloes alive.

For the brilliance that ASU found with the wildcat formation and run-pass option attack with QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack, there were several moments when the Devils perhaps got "too cute".

Exhibit A: Not running the ball once inside the five-yard line, but choosing to run the ball up the middle twice in a row at the Colorado 17 to set up a desperation third-and-ten for your freshman quarterback.

Too Cute, Too Many Times

Continuing the point: ASU's night was headlined by RB Cardae Mack tossing a touchdown to QB Jake Fette on fourth-and-one.

What the ESPN highlights won't show you: Mack almost throwing an interception on the same type of play two quarters later.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

People have been quick to make comparisons to Mack's play style, being a former high school quarterback, to the "Wild-Skat" days of 2023 Arizona State football, with RB Cam Skattebo doing a little bit of everything.

What did that 2023 team not have? WRs Reed Harris and Omarion Miller, who will likely be NFL draft picks this spring.

Protecting your young quarterback with simplistic play designs is one thing, especially when you have the type of athletes in the backfield that ASU currently has. But there may be such a thing as getting too simplistic.

Should ASU shy away from the wildcat and "Army"-style offense? No, but there should be a balance.

Some moments became too predictable for ASU, with Cardae Mack finishing the game with 3.3 rushing yards per attempt, his lowest of the season when taking 10 carries or more.

Clever play calls and utilizing your athletes is definitely a strength, but you don't want to have it effect your playmakers on the outside so much that it becomes a weakness.

Looking Forward

Central Florida sits in the top five in passing yards allowed in the Big 12, sitting more towards the middle for rushing yards.

This is a Knights team that gets into shootouts, giving up 32 points or more in each of their last four games, managing to go 2-2 in that stretch.

The question is: can ASU handle a shootout?

Arizona State has not scored more than 28 points against a Big 12 opponent this season, crossing the 30-point mark just twice (Morgan State, Hawaii).

Since Fette/Mack took over, the offense has scored 28, 20 and 20, with Sun Devil games being won by their defense more than their offense.

If UCF decides to put up another number on Saturday, can ASU respond? And will this new look of play-calling be able to keep up with the pace?

ASU and UCF are set for action on Saturday, November 14, at 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST) on ESPN2.

