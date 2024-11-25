All Sun Devils

College Football Playoff predictions: Oregon vs. Arizona State in first round

The Sun Devils could face a former Pac-12 foe in the CFP

Ben Sherman

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) tackles Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson (12) as he returns an interception during the second half of the Sun Devils' 28-23 win.
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) tackles Arizona State defensive back Javan Robinson (12) as he returns an interception during the second half of the Sun Devils' 28-23 win. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In one of the most remarkable turnarounds in modern college football history, the Arizona State Sun Devils have gone from a predicted last-place finish in the Big 12 to a projected berth in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff.

Ater winning three games last season, the oddsmakers predicted the Sun Devils would win 4.5 games in 2024.

Entering the final week of the season, Arizona State is 9-2, ranked No. 14 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and has a legitimate shot to play for a national championship.

In his latest College Football Playoff predictions, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm projects Arizona State will win the Big 12 and earn an automatic bid to the CFP as the No. 12 seed.

Palm has the Sun Devils matched up against No. 5 Oregon in the first round. According to his projections, the winner of that game would play No. 4 Boise State in the quarterfinals.

An Oregon-ASU matchup would come with no shortage of storylines. The two schools have a long history as former Pac-12 foes, not to mention Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was the offensive coordinator for Oregon coach Dan Lanning before getting the ASU job.

We'll see what the official CFP Rankings look like when they're revealed on Tuesday. Until then, here are Palm's updated projections:

College Football Playoff Predictions

First round (Dec. 20-21)

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Oregon

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Notre Dame

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Texas

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 Penn State

Quarterfinals (Dec. 31-Jan. 1)

Fiesta Bowl: Arizona State/Oregon winner vs. No. 4 Boise State

Rose Bowl: Indiana/Notre Dame winner vs. No. 1 Ohio State

Sugar Bowl: Tennessee/Penn State winner vs. No. 2 Georgia

Peach Bowl: SMU/Texas winner vs. No. 3 Miami

Palm's Latest Bowl Predictions

Here's a look at Palm's updated bowl predictions for Big 12 and former Pac-12 teams.

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington State vs. South Carolina

Holiday Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Washington

Sun Bowl: Syracuse vs. USC

Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado

Texas Bowl: TCU vs. LSU

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Clemson vs. Iowa State

Liberty Bowl: Kansas State vs. Arkansas

Rate Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Nebraska

Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Navy

Los Angeles Bowl: UNLV vs. Cal

Gasparilla: West Virginia vs. Florida

Frisco Bowl: Kansas vs. Oklahoma

