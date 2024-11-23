Top Arizona high school football recruit on sideline for Arizona State vs. BYU game
Arizona State football has been hosting and earning pledges from some of the top recruits in the country, so it’s no surprise that the No. 21 Sun Devils (8-2,5-2) brought one of Arizona high school football’s top recruits to the sideline on homecoming weekend.
Basha High School (Arizona) Class of 2027 running back Noah Roberts stood on the sideline pregame, ready for his hometown team to take on No. 14 BYU (9-1,6-1). Roberts was in awe of the “surreal” atmosphere.
“It’s kind of like a playoff game, if they win, they go to the championship,” Roberts said. “I made a vow to make this game. I gotta see this atmosphere.”
Ranked as a 4-Star recruit by On3, Roberts is only a sophomore and isn’t close to making any decisions on his collegiate future; however, ASU’s sudden success makes the Sun Devils attractive to him and many other recruits.
“Obviously we all want to go to schools that are relevant and very good, so it’s nice that my hometown team that’s 20 minutes away from my house is good and an option to come out and play, maybe, in the future,” he said.
Roberts highlighted the fans' loyalty and support as one of his favorite things about ASU. Sun Devils hopefuls will be wishing for him to have the same loyalty to them and his hometown when he makes his collegiate decision. But long before he does that, the running back is focused on finishing his sophomore campaign a champion.
Roberts has rushed for 880 yards and 17 touchdowns on just 122 carries (7.2 yards per carries) so far this season. He also has 269 receiving yards from 26 receptions that are accompanied by three touchdowns. The sophomore holds offers from Colorado, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington. His breakout season has Basha set to play in the semifinals of the Arizona Interscholastic Association Open Division semifinals.
“I'm just gonna keep on building on what I got going on, keep on working every day, and eventually play here at ASU for a state championship in a few weeks," Roberts said.