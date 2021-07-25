Arizona State OL Dohnovan West Named to Rimington Award Watch List

Arizona State's run in preseason award watch lists continued on Friday, with the Sun Devils now having representation in the trenches.

Sun Devils interior offensive lineman Dohnovan West was added to the Rimington Award watch list, annually presented to the nation's top player at the center position.

From the Rimington Trophy's official site:

"This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watchlist based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF. Once the season begins, schools will be able to nominate their centers for late addition based on in-season merit."

West, playing guard for the Sun Devils last season, was the seventh-highest graded guard in the Power 5 last season (76.7), while also topping the Pac-12 conference.

According to ASU's website, West was credited with only two quarterback pressures allowed, tied for third among Power-5 guards nationally, while also not allowing a sack during the season. He paved the way for a rushing offense that was seventh nationally at 264.2 yards per game, the most at ASU since 1981.

West was also named to Pro Football Focus' preseason All-America team ahead of the 2021 season.

