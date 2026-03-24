Discussing Week of Spring Practice Ahead for Arizona State Football

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the week ahead for the football program - including Friday's Pro Day.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Below are key things that head coach Kenny Dillingham had to say following last Saturday's practice.

"Yeah, obviously they were out here today. They got pro day on Friday, so next Friday. So I'm excited to gather there and watch them, you know, live out their dream. And it's cool to have those guys want to come back and be a part of it. Brock Osweiler was out here yesterday. Different eras. So like just to get former Sun Devils back out here, back in."

Dillingham was asked what it meant to have several program alumni show up to practice. Keith Abney II, Jordyn Tyson, Justin Wodtly, and several others were present, while former QB Osweiler was around on Friday. This is an obvious sign of a culture shift paying off in the long term, as former players are as bought in as ever now.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham has continued to be open about changing the structure of practices and continues to acknowledge that there is an adjustment period involved with the changes.

"But you know, (Jessiah) McGrew early in practice and unbelievable start to practice. Had a great deflection, had a great interception, so no some guys have flash and evaluating. I know we're changing the structure of practice as far as the segment length."

Middle Tennessee quarterback Roman Gagliano (16) runs the ball between FIU defensive back Mister Clark (27) and FIU defensive back Jessiah McGrew (23) during the college football game at MTSU, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. The ball was fumbled on the play but recovered by Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The praise that McGrew received is substantial as well. The sophomore safety enjoyed an incredible first season in college at FIU and is now poised to carve out a sizable role in a very talented DB room.

Dillingham then went on to discuss returning athlete Clayton Smith , who is expected to receive reps at wide receiver this season, as well as potentially playing off of the edge.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yeah, he's got to learn the playbook. He got here so late, you know, he's still learning it, but he is a big body guy that makes contested catches. He's doing a pretty good job for being over there for two weeks."

Dillingham's praise of Colorado transfer Omarion Miller is worth mentioning as well.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images