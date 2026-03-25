Jack Nudo Discusses Arizona State's Special Teams Growth

TEMPE -- Arizona State special teams coordinator Jack Nudo - who was recently promoted to the role full-time - spoke with media for the first time during spring practices on Tuesday.

The coordinator discussed the hiring of Mike Scifres to help with technique amongst the specialists, naming players that have impressed him during camp, and discussing changes that have been made in recent months.

Special Teams Coordinator Jack Nudo works with kickers during practice at the Kajikawa Practice fields on Nov. 11, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Both of ASU's Punters Praised

Returning punter Kanyon Floyd spent much of last season injured - actually playing through a reported quad injury that severely limited what he could do during 2025. Nudo praised the Scottsdale native as a player that is incredibly intelligent, prepared, and adaptable.

Ohio State transfer Nick McLarty brings a substantial 6'7" frame to the table as well, and has been seen belting punts on a regular basis during practices - including the one that wide receiver Omarion Miller caught with one hand.

Ohio State Buckeyes punter Nick McLarty (19) kicks during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The battle between Floyd and McLarty is one of the more unheralded of spring camp, but it is a significant one, as the lackluster special teams arguably cost the Sun Devils more in 2025 compared to 2024.

Nudo Familiar With Incoming Kicker

Jesus Gomez was the one saving grace for Arizona State's special teams last season, as the senior accounted for 99 points across 13 games.

Now, Gomez is off to the NFL, and Austin Peay transfer Carson Smith is expected to step into the role.

Special Teams Coordinator Jack Nudo works with players during practice at the Kajikawa Practice fields on Nov. 11, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nudo spoke about the extensive history he has with Smith, including the kicker following him to Austin Peay prior to the former taking a coaching role in Tempe.

Nudo Comments on Battle to Become Kick/Punt Returner

There was always going to be competition to see who would return kicks and punts amongst a roster that has been labeled as the most athletic of the Kenny Dillingham era - the open competition has been welcome and healthy.

"It's open right now. You'll see we're gonna be filtering through a bunch of different guys. We're gonna find out who's natural back there."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Returning receiver Jaren Hamilton figures to continue receiving an ample amount of run in the return game, while several running backs will likely be given looks as well. Could Omarion Miller see work as a returner despite being projected as a star receiver for an ASU offense that desparately needs players that can stretch the field vertically?