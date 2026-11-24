Sun Devils. Wildcats. The biggest game in the state of Arizona when Thanksgiving comes around.

Four days out from the 100th meeting of the Territorial Cup, both head coaches have taken the podium to talk about the rivalry.

Here is what Brent Brennan, the head coach of the team down south, had to say:

Thoughts on ASU, Kenny Dillingham and Co.

"Obviously, we know those coaches up there. Those guys do a hell of a job. Obviously, you guys know my relationship with (OC Marcus) Coach Arroyo, and what's happening with their offense in a real positive way, (ASU DC) Brian Ward does a fantastic job. We thought that was one of the best defenses we played last year. They're still kind of even (up) front, very well coached, very good up front, very good against the run, tough on third down and in the red zone. So in those critical situations, they're playing their best football, and I think Kenny does a great job. So this is a hell of a challenge for our football team."

"This is a huge night. I hope everybody has a great Thanksgiving, but that's not what this week is about for me or for our football team. This week is about the battle with the team up north, and so I'm optimistic that our fans are going to show out the way they did two weeks ago for our game against Utah, sell out the "Sol" (UofA's Stadium). It was incredibly impactful. It's wear red, and so I'm looking to see a lot of red, all in the stands. That that's that's what we want to see. That place rocking, just the fans, Zona Zoo alum, students, everybody showing up to kind of put a backstop on a great Thanksgiving weekend, being at an incredible game, to watch (Arizona QB) Noah Fafita and these amazing seniors play their final game in Casino del Sol Stadium."

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Parity in the Big 12, Rivalries in Current Day College Football

"What I would say is that any given Saturday in the Big 12-I mean, look at our last three weeks. College football is so challenging, and I think you're even seeing it across the board. You're seeing more and more parity by nature of the transfer portal and NIL and RevShare just impacting. When you look at whoever the top 25 teams are, just everyone's beating each other. That used to not happen quite as much, right? It's definitely different."

"So I think as it plays out, these battles that we have with the team up north, they're always epic. They're always four-quarter, last-drive, last-play games, and I think that's what makes those rivalry games so special: There's so much emotion in the games. There's so much history in the games. In this one in particular, the Territorial Cup, you have a state population where so many people went to one or the other, right? So it's kind of around you all the time. It's always part of the discussion when you're around people from the state of Arizona, and in my mind, it's kind of the same way the Oregon State-Oregon game was when I was an assistant there. Just everybody-half the family went to one school, half the family went to the other, there's so much overlap, which adds an intensity to the game."

Arizona's Comebacks This Season - "Cardiac Cats"

"It speaks to the player leadership on the team. I think that speaks to the fight of a lot of these seniors that have meant so much to the program and have put so much into it. Just how hard they work in the off-season, how hard we work as a team at connection, and supporting and believing in each other. And I think that plays out in those moments where it is really tough, and it plays out in those moments where it doesn't look good. And when you're in that situation, like we were on Saturday night (vs. Kansas State), what choice do you have? I've said that to you guys before. What choice do you have? Do you want to believe you can or believe you can't? Which way is more fun? Which way gives you a better chance for the outcome you want? Right. And so just trying to navigate that, but the "Cardiac Cats"-I mean, that sounds appropriate because it's felt that way the last three weeks.

ASU and Arizona are set for a 7:00 p.m. MST kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 28, on FOX.