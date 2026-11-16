People of Arizona, get ready.

Arizona State and Arizona are set for the 100th meeting of their storied rivalry on the football field, and now they know their kickoff time.

Arizona State will travel to Arizona on Nov. 28th, set for a 7:00 PM MST kickoff from Tucson, live on FOX.

Hatred, Under The Lights

For the second straight season, Arizona State-Arizona will be played under the lights in primetime.

Last season's installment was a 23-7 Arizona win in Tempe, also set at 7:00 p.m. on FOX.

Until 2025, the Territorial Cup has been littered with afternoon kickoffs since the turn of the decade. The last evening kickoff before last season was in 2020, when ASU traveled to Tucson for a 5:00 p.m. kickoff in front of no fans.

ASU won that contest, famously, by a score of 70-7, but the Sun Devils have not won a primetime territorial cup (in front of fans) since 2019.

Furthermore, ASU has not won on the FOX family of networks since 2018, losing on FS1 in 2022 and on FOX last season.

Arizona leads the all-time series 52–45–1 (dating back to 1899), but ASU leads the most recent contests, sporting a 16-10 record since 2000.

Dillingham vs. 'Cats

Despite leading ASU to a conference championship and a CFP bid, on top of now multiple bowl-eligible seasons, ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham is just 1-2 vs. the team down south.

Dillingham was able to secure a blowout victory in Tucson in 2024, but the Wildcats have held their own since Herm Edwards left town, winning the last three of four matchups.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The fourth-year head coach was informed about the announced start time in his Monday press conference, but his focus remains on this week's matchup vs. Oklahoma State:

"I'm not (focused on UofA). I got to watch them play on the flight home, and boy, I can't wait until Noah (QB Fifita) has his senior night. Let me just tell you that much. But other than just watching that kid play and how good he is, just as a fan, not really as a coach yet. They're the rival, but you root for that kid, man. You root for that kid, and I think that's a kid everybody can root for. Just him as a person, and kudos to that kid, man. Pretty special kid, but not focused on that at all. That was just me as a fan, almost watching games on the flight home. So I'm 100% ready to rock and roll."

Fette vs. Fifita

It will be an interesting quarterback matchup in Tucson in two weeks.

For Arizona, Noah Fifita leads them into battle in what would be his final regular-season game as a Wildcat.

Fifita has been a part of three Territorial Cup wins for UofA, including winning Player of the Game in 2023. He has been a thorn in ASU's side for almost half a decade now.

On the other side, true freshman quarterback Jake Fette could be set for his first taste of this rivalry.

Fette has made just three starts in his abrupt start to a college career, being thrown into the fire midseason. However, the young talent has impressed, leading ASU to wins in their last three of four games.

If Fette can continue his early success down south, he could join an exclusive group of ASU true freshmen to beat Arizona.

The last to do it? Heisman winner and current NFL starter Jayden Daniels, who took down UofA in 2019.

ASU's win over Arizona in 2019 came off the heels of a historic upset, taking down No. 6 Oregon.

Seven years later, could another week-prior ASU upset lead to Territorial Cup upset?

Arizona State will host No. 25 Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8:15 p.m. MST on ESPN.