"Territorial Cup, the biggest game of the year."

ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham didn't mince words after the Sun Devils' overtime loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday night, shifting his focus to their last regular season test: a rivalry matchup at Arizona in the 110th Territorial Cup.

On Monday, did Dillingham continue with that same energy?

Here is everything the fourth-year head coach said in his weekly press availability, five days out from ASU vs. Arizona.

The Importance of The Territorial Cup

"You'll be remembered for winning championships, and then you'll be remembered for playing good versus the team down south. Everything else just kind of gets bottled up into another year. That's just the reality of sports, right? When you're in the moment, it's things are good, things are bad. You're in the season, but five years from now you remember championships, and you remember your record versus them. Those are really the only two things that the history books will remember here. So I think for us, it's just educating them on why this is important because it's going to be something you're remembered by, and you'll talk about it forever."

Dealing with Transfers, "Hitting" on Transfers and Their Impact

"I think the main factors in that is how fast things happen, and it's so hard to build relationships necessary in such a short span of time that you're really given to talk to these kids. So I think the longer we're here, and the more kids that we miss on in recruiting, and go elsewhere, and then eventually go back to the portal that we already have relationships with. Hopefully, those guys, we, at least, know who they are."

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I think there's a lot of times in this process that you're trying to speed-date and trying to get to know people so fast that there's times that you can miss or it may not work out, and sometimes it just doesn't work out, and yeah, I wish I could give you an exact science to how to get more JTs (Jordyn Tyson) and Es (Emar'rion Winston), who were both really good guys for us to come in, and I think we've hit on."

I mean, (it) sucks that Lyrik (S Rawls) got hurt, but he was going to be a guy we hit on. The other guys are starting. A few other guys are starting, but I think when you're talking to the masses, I think you're always naturally just going to think it's impossible when you sign so many. No difference from what it used to be in high school, it's really challenging to just have a like. It's really challenging about 90% in that category. It's just more impactful now because you're banking on more of the transfers to play. High school kids you're developing to get there now. If you bank on them to play and you miss, that could have a completely catastrophic effect on a season."

Dillingham's Territorial Cup Memories

"I just remember flags flying. I remember people talking crap. I remember Thanksgiving football. You know, Thursday morning, everybody talking about the game. I remember people wearing their own teams' jerseys, usually basketball jerseys. People would wear, a basketball ASU jersey or a basketball their (Arizona) jersey, I just remember all that. I remember it being a thing. I remember it coinciding with the holiday of Thanksgiving. So I would say that's what I remember the most. It was Thanksgiving, then it was Territorial Cup. That's what we did around that time, and it didn't matter where I traveled or what school I coached at, I didn't get to watch every game, very many games when I was kind of going around the country coaching. But I always would watch this game. This would be a game that it doesn't matter what my schedule was, I'd record it if I couldn't, but I was gonna watch it."

Thoughts on Arizona QB Noah Fifita

"When you have a kid who I think has the foresight, like Noah, to say, "Man, I could be remembered here forever," they may build a statue of me one day. Like I could be remembered as the greatest player at my position. I will be remembered, and he has the foresight to see that, and I think he's just a special human to be able to process one wanting to stay loyal to something in this era, which is just tells you the type of family that raised him."

"I don't know Noah at all. I'm just guessing. You don't become that without great parents. So to be raised in a way to be loyal, and then in a way to understand that, you know, by doing the right thing, usually it comes back to help you. You know, there's a saying David Johnson used to say: "Doing the right thing, never get bored of doing the right thing." And I think he's the definition of that."

"I've only played him since I've been the head coach here. I'm tired of it. I feel like there should be a limit to how many games you can play in the rivalry game. I think he's hit it. I think they should have to move on. I think because it sucks playing a guy who's one of the best quarterbacks in college football for four straight years at the most important position, so I got nothing but respect for that kid and the family.

ASU will travel down south to take on Arizona on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 7:00 p.m. MST on FOX.