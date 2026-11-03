Everything Deion Sanders Said About Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham Ahead of Colorado's Trip to Tempe

As the Sun Devils are looking to enter their "prime" of the season, they will have to face Coach "Prime" this Saturday.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4) head to Tempe this Saturday for a Big 12 clash with the Sun Devils (4-4, 2-3).

It's Sanders' second visit to Mountain America Stadium, being his third matchup against the Sun Devils overall.

"Prime" took the first matchup between him and ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham in 2023, 27-24, in the final year of the PAC-12. Dillingham and the Devils returned the favor last season, taking down the Buffs, 42-17, in Boulder.

What will happen in the rubber match? Here is everything Deion Sanders had to say about Dillingham and ASU before the third meeting this weekend:

Thoughts on Dillingham, ASU:

"Coach Dillingham, you all know he's my guy. Came in the same class, (he was) coach of the year in 2024. I read some stuff and I see some stuff every once in a while that they're questioning his ability. Like, did he forget to coach since '24?"

"He's a phenomenal mind. We almost had an opportunity to work together once upon a time, but I'm glad God played it out like he did. This guy is unbelievable in how he goes about his coaching style, his delivery, and his voice to his students. Not only that, his voice in the community, with raising funding to make sure they have it."

Even when Omarion (Miller), he called me about that. We talked about that at Big 12 Pro Day, man. I told him he was getting a great kid that can play the game of football really well. But I'm very fond of him because we came into the class together. We knew each other well before."

Reaction to Dillingham's Praise of Colorado in ASU's Press Conference:

"I know what kind of talent we have on the roster. I know I'm thinking about winning this game and us putting that talent to work and placing them in the right situation so that they can shine, they can soar, and they can be all that they desire to be. We know we got talent on the roster. We know we got talent in the coaching staff. So we've been doing that. Thank God that somebody else pointed it out. Maybe we'll respect it a little more."

What Does ASU Bring As a Team in 2026?

"Special teams is tremendous. I think offensively, they have a couple of receivers and a running back that are really good. I mean, really good. They're really, really good football players, and they can move the ball either way. (The) quarterback, (has) got to pull the trigger. We hope to eliminate him from doing so,"

"Defensively, they're sound. They play good football. They want to keep the ball in front of them and rally to the football and try to eliminate our running game. We know everybody we play is going to try to force Isaac (QB Issac Wilson) into making mistakes. We know that, and we got to run the ball. I think he had 21 passes last week. That was the goal. That was the dream, for anywhere from 15 to 24, and we could keep him in there. We're going to be okay."

"This is a team who rallies tremendously in the third quarter. So that means they're doing a great job at halftime, getting those guys together and coming back out with commitment and passion, understanding what they're trying to accomplish. But it's a good football team, man. It really is a really good football team."

ASU and Colorado are set for a 5:30 p.m. AZT kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 7, on ESPN2.