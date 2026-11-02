'Let's Go Play Our Best Game': Kenny Dillingham Talks About Colorado, New Energy for Sun Devils in Monday Presser

Even after a loss, the mentality for ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham was positive.

Sun Devil football, after an October to forget, ended the month by giving No. 8 BYU a run for their money in a 27-20 loss in Utah.

Moral victories only go so far, but Dillingham talked about the uptick in energy from his team, playing the style of football he expects from his program.

Now returning home to take on a 3-5 Colorado team, can Arizona State turn energy into results?

Here is everything Kenny Dillingham had to say in his Monday press conference, ahead of Week 10:

Who Is The Starting Quarterback For ASU Going Forward?

"I think right now you've got to say it's Jake Fette, and I think he's earned it. Now, Mikey's (Keene) working his way back, from that perspective. But I think Jake played really, really well in the second half, especially for a freshman on the road. I mean, (a) freshman on the road and in that environment, and to really take command, make the checks he made, and the way he played in the second half was of a veteran, in my opinion, and so that gave me a lot of hope. And just like I've said multiple times, communicating to him what he saw when he came off the field, that continued. That continued in the football game.

Where Would You Rank Jake Fette's Potential Long Term?

Thoughts On Florida State Open Job?

"As high as anybody's."

"We've done this before. I'm trying to find a way to beat Colorado. This is a team that's very undervalued. People don't talk about them enough, in my opinion. They've been in every single football game. They've had leads in almost every single football game. They stop the run at a high rate. They're explosive on offense. This is a good football team. So I am 100% of the mindset of let's go play our best game versus Colorado."

Could (Now Fired) Florida State HC Mike Norvell, Former ASU Coach and Colleague of Dillingham, Return to Tempe?

"I mean, probably not. That's probably not going to happen. He's not going to come back here. He's going to have a lot of opportunities to go be a head coach somewhere, and I'm rooting for him."

How BYU Handled Taking WR Reed Harris Out of The Picture, Other WRs Stepping Up:

"Jake did a great job spreading the ball around. They were playing a lot of single high man, man free, and they were just sprinting that free safety over to Reed a lot of the time, which opened up opportunities for other guys to make plays. I think Jake did a good job moving the ball around from that perspective, especially in the second half. We tried to clean up the pictures and make it just a little bit cleaner, and I think he did that. I think he was very productive doing that."

"(In the) first half, we just got into too many (lulls), there was a lull there with too many bad downing distances. You know, we had you write two straight drives with really bad downing distances there in the second quarter, which knocks you completely out of all rhythm offensively. And then we had two-minute drives, which is a whole different game. So now you're asking a freshman to go out there and operate in a two-minute scenario on the road at BYU, which is not what you would hope. You'd hope you'd be in a more positive advantage situation for him. So we really put him in a lull there for four straight drives that kind of got him out of a rhythm. And then we got back in (the second) half, and I thought he distributed it nicely."

WR Omarion Miller's Increased Production, Energy:

"He had a lot of energy in the last game. He was flying around, running the football, and he got a lot of opportunities last game to make plays down the field. A ton of targets, (a) ton of targets down the field, a ton of targets in one-on-one. So I've been really pleased with him. Just pleased with his attitude, his practice habits, and those are getting better and better and better."

RB Cardae Mack's Patience and Talent as a True Freshman

"Unbelievable patience, and (that) is super rare from a freshman standpoint. I've been around a lot of good backs at the freshman age. I mean, his patience is is as good as I've been around, if not the best I've been around as a true freshman.

"He's from Houston. He played high-level ball in a competitive city. So the transition to college, (he) played for an unbelievable coaching staff. So I feel like he was asked to do a lot, playing quarterback there (in high school), and basically running back, and slinging around. He did so much. I think the game is slower to him because of how well he was coached in high school."

"You know who he is and his own confidence, and then what he was asked to do in high school, and then the competition he played in high school. So I think he's got a natural feel, and I also think his high school competition, his high school coaches did a phenomenal job with him."

Assessing Colorado's QB Situation:

"I'm not going to get into the differences (between Isaac Wilson and Julian Lewis) because that kind of, in my opinion, could give away some thoughts. But them offensively, obviously, (OC/QB) Coach (Brennan) Marion does a great job. He's always been one of the best rushing teams in the country. They've always run the ball at a high, high, high clip in his entire career. I actually worked with him at Arizona State back in the day. They've been playing really good football on offense, specifically the last three weeks. They're moving the football. They've just had turnover issues, right? But this is a very good football team, like, a very, very good football team that is very, very dangerous. And I think they've shown that every single week that they've played. Like I said, they've had the lead in almost every game they've played this year."

ASU will host Colorado at 5:30 p.m. AZT on Saturday, Nov. 7, on ESPN2.