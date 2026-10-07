Everything Hawai'i Head Coach Timmy Chang Said About Arizona State, Week 6 Visit to Tempe

From the island setting of Honolulu to the hot desert of Tempe, two football teams find themselves in similar positions.

Hawai'i football fell to San Jose State, 20-16, in a heartbreaker last week, to fall to 1-4. Meanwhile, almost 3,000 miles east, Arizona State was embarrassed on their home turf in a 55-19 conference loss to Baylor.

Now, the two will meet on the gridiron this weekend, both with similar goals: turn the ship around.

Here is everything Hawai'i head coach Timmy Chang and the Rainbow Warriors had to say ahead of their clash with Arizona State.

Rebounding From A 1-4 Start

Hawai'i HC Timmy Chang: "Tough losses, tough times. (Gotta) dig down deep. Character check. Doing all the right things. Being the right person. Actions, words, all the things that you develop through life and growing up. Some of these guys, this is their first time (facing) adversity in some cases, and so (it's a) great learning lesson and a great way to understand how to attack it."

Hawai'i LB Julian Smith: "It's tough, but we just got to keep our heads up. We got to keep a strong mentality. It's all about mentality, really. I be telling everybody, it's all mental. It's all about how you go about things. It's all about how you take the play, how you take the next play. It's all mental. We just gotta stay strong-minded. Mental toughness is what we're preaching on. It will be good throughout. We just gotta do our job, take it day by day, play by play. It will be good."

Looking Towards Week 6 at Arizona State

Hawai'i HC Timmy Chang: "There's still a lot of season, and that's the thing: we're in it, and the mindset is right now, as we're going to Arizona State. Next week is homecoming (vs.) New Mexico. Next week is on the road, Northern Illinois. It's a bye week, and then we have four games after that. It is in the process of the moment right now, on real-time development, on understanding, and really just growth, right? Really having a strong mindset, really having the belief, and just saying, "Hey, this is where a lot of the learning comes, in the trials, in some cases. So never looking forward to another season. We're always in the moment, where we're at right now, and always trying to get better."

Hawai'i WR Devin Alves: "Just working on us. All the mistakes and stuff that we made, just going through and trying to tighten those things up and allow it to make us better this week. Just going to Arizona and focusing on us and really just finishing."