Devils. Cowboys. One last game in Tempe.

Arizona State will host their homecoming game and home finale on Saturday night, Nov. 21, against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State

Who: Arizona State (6-4, 4-3) vs. Oklahoma State (5-4, 3-3)

When: Saturday, November 21 at 8:15 p.m. MST (10:15 p.m. EST)

Where: Tempe, AZ - Mountain America Stadium (53,599)

TV/Streaming: ESPN

TV Announcers: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter)

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.

ASU vs. Oklahoma State All-Time

ASU and OSU have met six times in their history, splitting the matchups 3-3, as Saturday night will be the "Game 7" of who takes the series lead.

Sept. 8, 1984 - OSU 45, ASU 3

Sept. 14, 1991 - ASU 30, OSU 3

Sept. 25, 1993 - ASU 12, OSU 10

Sept. 10, 2022 - OSU 34, ASU 17

Sept. 9, 2023 - OSU 27, ASU 15

Nov. 2, 2024 - ASU 42, OSU 21

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

(Italicised - Games in Tempe)

This will be Oklahoma State's first trip to ASU since the schools became conference foes in 2024. Their last trip was a non-conference scheduled game, conveniently right before the PAC-12/Big 12 jump.

The last ASU-OSU matchup was an interesting one: On top of a monster game from RB Cam Skattebo, rushing for 153 yards and 1 TD on 23 carries, along with catching 4 passes for 121 yards and 2 TDs, the game was halted due to a lightning delay that lasted 2 hours and 38 minutes.

ASU was able to shake off the wait, winning 42-21 in Stillwater in what was an undefeated month of November for the 2024 Big 12 champion Sun Devils.

From The Coach

"What Coach Dillingham's been able to do there, and obviously maybe even a little bit similar to us right now. I just think with where their season is, and I think they're playing their best ball really these last three games, I think. Made a quarterback change, playing a young guy, went on the road to BYU, had a chance to win that football game there late, had them down to the wire, a couple things here and there, and that game goes the other way," - OSU HC Eric Morris

"They create a ton of takeaways. Eight takeaways in the last four games, so they're taking the ball away at a very, very high rate, and I think they're playing complementary football because of that. They're explosive on offense, but not enough people talk about how explosive they've been creating takeaways on defense and how many three-and outs-they've created." - ASU HC Kenny Dillingham on OSU's Defense

Devil Details

Quotes from Kenny Dillingham

Quotes from Eric Morris

Dillingham Speaks after Tuesday Practice

ASU/OSU Injury Report: Major Losses?

ASU Recruits Visiting This Weekend