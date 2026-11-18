A Cowboy travels through the desert.

In this case, Eric Morris, and his Oklahoma State football team, head to Tempe to take on the Sun Devils in ASU's final home game of the season.

The Devils and Cowboys have not met on the gridiron since 2024, and have yet to play a conference game at Mountain America Stadium.

What did the first-year head coach have to say before making the trip out west? Here is everything Eric Morris said in his Tuesday press conference.

Thoughts on Arizona State, Kenny Dillingham

"What Coach Dillingham's been able to do there, and obviously maybe even a little bit similar to us right now. I just think with where their season is, and I think they're playing their best ball really these last three games, I think. Made a quarterback change, playing a young guy, went on the road to BYU, had a chance to win that football game there late, had them down to the wire, a couple things here and there, and that game goes the other way,"

"Their defense has played really, really good, especially these last four games. I mean, played lights out the last couple weeks, and so, so yeah, it'll be a big challenge for us going there and just kind of the momentum that they're gathering around this quarterback. And so I think they're playing complementary football. I mean, nothing's been, wow, or sexy, or anything like that. I mean, this quarterback, he hasn't turned the ball over, and they've found ways to move the ball and score."

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"I think really what's most impressive is just kind of these last couple weeks how their defense has played and been able to shut down and going on the road and playing as good a complete game as they did against UCF. UCF, I think they only had like 50-something snaps in that game because they did such a good job on defense,"

"This defensive coordinator I've known for a long time, Brian Ward. We worked together when I was offensive coordinator at Washington State. He was the defensive coordinator there, and one of the best football coaches I've ever been around. So we'll definitely have our hands full this week with these guys."

The 8:15 PM MST Kickoff in Tempe

"My grandmother always gets angry because she's gonna have to stay up so late. It would probably be the biggest issue because she'll have to stay up late to watch the whole thing. But, yeah, it is what it is. When they tell us that they want us to be there to play, we'll be there, and we'll look forward to it."

Thoughts on ASU's Defense

"Nobody's been able to really run the football here of late on them, and so they've been able to hold all these running backs. Nobody's rushed for over 100 yards of them, so they've done a nice job of limiting explosive plays in general in the run game and the pass game, so yeah, I think you've seen them the last three or four weeks kind of really grow into their own on that side of the football,"

"They're really good up front. They got a defensive end hat's all over the quarterback all the time, number nine's a stud, Jalen Thompson. He has seven or eight sacks already. I think they're really good interiorly. They bring some different pressures at times. They have gotten on some people in a hurry, and so (we) have to be really good on getting the ball out on time, which Drew (QB Mestemaker) has for the majority of games, even this last game."

Morris and the Cowboys will enter Mountain America Stadium this Saturday night, set for a 8:15 p.m. MST kickoff on ESPN.