Two games left in the regular season. Both ranked matchups. The Sun Devils have turned their season around, winning three of their last four, and they have a chance to do some more.

This week, No. 25 Oklahoma State comes to Tempe. Could ASU football put the finishing touches on their turnaround of a rollercoaster season, via their first ranked win of 2026?

Here is everything ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham said in his Monday press conference:

Jake Fette's Ball Security (With No Interceptions Through Four Games)

"I think (the way) he sees the game, right? I think he has that nature, and it's the same thing in high school. He didn't throw many interceptions in high school, so you know it's bound to happen, and I always say there's different types of interceptions, right? There's when you throw it to the opponent and you don't see them, that's a concern, right? You threw the bang eight and the safety's right there, or you threw the high-low and you didn't see the WILL (linebacker) get in the window or something. And there's another one where you're like throwing a fade ball, and you have to throw it, and the guy picks it off. You're bound to have interceptions when you make the right read sometimes, and the ball location isn't great. But he's done a great job just knowing where the people are on defense. I would say."

Preparing For Oklahoma State's High Octane Offense: Anything To Change?

"I don't think that changes how you do anything because it's still the efficiency of your offense, right? So it's not like you're going to change drastically who you are. Now, it may change aggressiveness, like, hey, we can't give this guy the ball. It's fourth and two. Maybe it's, nah, it's fourth and two. We probably need to go for this one because we don't want to give this guy the ball, whether he's on the minus two or whether he's on the plus 40. We don't want to give him the ball. So I think that's the part of the game that really changes."

"But I think regardless of how you play offense, it's all about efficiency. So the offense of how you play it and the efficiency of how you play it doesn't change based on an opponent. The only thing that may change, like I said, is your aggressiveness to go for it and your aggressiveness to keep the ball out of that other guy's hands. But it shouldn't change drastically what you look like. I think if you try to make a track meet out of a team that sprints a lot, you're in trouble."

Preparing For Senior Night: What This Class Means to ASU

"It's unbelievable. I mean, it's fourth-year senior night, right? For those guys, and now you've got five years, so it's like, how do you do senior night in the future? Do you make it the fifth year, or do you keep it the fourth year with all these new rules? Moving forward, we'll make it the fifth. I don't know. Maybe we make it a graduation night in the future, just whenever you graduate from ASU, that season."

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"But to go back to those guys, I mean, those guys (Class of 2027, Dillingham's first signing class) were absolutely a vital piece of, I think, building this program and the highs and the lows, and where we're at now, and fighting through our lull there in the middle (of the season). I think these guys were absolutely vital in coming out on the other side of that and still fighting to play our best football. It's super cool for me to see just some of these young kids turn into young men and get ready for the next chapter of their life, whether it's in 13 months or whether it's in one month. I'm gonna 100% support them."

Territorial Cup Kickoff Time Announced

"I'm not (focused on UofA). I got to watch them play on the flight home, and boy, I can't wait until Noah (QB Fifita) has his senior night. Let me just tell you that much. But other than just watching that kid play and how good he is, just as a fan, not really as a coach yet. They're the rival, but you root for that kid, man. You root for that kid, and I think that's a kid everybody can root for. Just him as a person, and kudos to that kid, man. Pretty special kid, but not focused on that at all. That was just me as a fan, almost watching games on the flight home. So I'm 100% ready to rock and roll."

Playing Seven Games Straight Since Sept. 27 BYE Week

"It's definitely a challenge, to go that many weeks in a row. I think I brought it up in our team meeting today. We're in week eight straight. If you're not going to sleep earlier, something Steve Nash talked about. One of his secrets to his career was sleep. Right? Something as silly as sleep, but it's so powerful. Right? If you're not hydrating more, which sounds silly again, if you're not going to get more prehab, if you're not taking care of your body at a higher level right now, you're going to start to go the wrong direction, and like I said, I think our leadership council and I think our players have done a great job pushing themselves and kind of finding that balance and staying in the right frame of mind through this kind of stretch run here that we've had."

What Makes Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker One of the Best in the Country?

"First, he can throw with no space. He does not need space to throw. You can rush him, and he can have that much space. He doesn't need to step into his throws, right? He can throw in really, really tight spaces, and that's one of the hardest things to do is to be accurate when you're when you don't have space,"

"Two, he's a sneaky athlete. You don't anticipate him going on a 60-yard run, and he can. Go watch week two (Oklahoma State vs. Oregon), if you have a doubt about his total speed. I mean, the guy is going to run at 21 miles per hour when somebody clocks him. That's what our little metrics have him at, in the 21. So that'll give him some bragging rights back at home, he can cut this clip and show it to all of his team that he because he probably talks about how fast he is all the time and nobody believes him. You're fast, dude. You're very fast, right? Don't let somebody tell you you're not,"

"Then, he's a big dude, so he doesn't get a lot of balls tipped. And I think he has a really good feel for the system, so he anticipates throws. And I think when you combine those just four simple things, you create possibly the number one quarterback taken in the draft, and that's the challenge for us this week,"

"All those things are very hard to scheme against. Okay, he's athletic. Okay, well, he's hard to tip the ball like most really athletic quarterbacks. All right, put him in the pocket, get your hands up. Well, if you don't rush this dude, if you don't put pressure on him, it's gonna kill you. But if you put pressure on him, he's gonna get the ball in tight space, right. And if you put pressure on him, you miss. He can go for 70 (yards), right. And then he's accurate enough at the same time because he understands the system and where to go with the ball. So it's like, man, that's not ideal."

Dillingham and Co. will try and take down Mestemaker and the Cowboys this Saturday, Nov. 21, at 8:15 p.m. MST. Live on ESPN from Tempe's Mountain America Stadium.