Former ASU RB Cam Skattebo Fumbles In Overtime Before One Of The Most Bizarre NFL Finishes You'll Ever See

"At the end of the day, I have to take care of the ball," New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo said. "I gotta hold on to the ball and make sure these guys know that when my name's called, we're gonna be okay."

It was not an ideal finish for former Sun Devil Cam Skattebo's second-ever NFL overtime game.

Skattebo, after three successful runs of five yards or more on New York's final overtime drive, fumbled the ball back to the Washington Commanders in a 27-27 ballgame.

With two minutes remaining, it looked as if Washington would be in the clear to take the victory.

A Cam Skattebo fumble is not common, but how this game would finish would be even more unlikely.

"What The?" In Washington

After the Skattebo fumble, the Commanders would get to work to try and get into field goal range. At this point in overtime, any score by any team would win the game.

Fittingly enough, it would be former ASU quarterback and LSU Heisman-winner Jayden Daniels, along with another former Sun Devil running back in Rachaad White, trying to manufacture a Washington win in the backfield.

Daniels and Co. would be able to get to the New York 24-yard line, prime field goal territory.

However, Skattebo would no longer be the only former Sun Devil with an overtime blunder.

Daniels ran one more play with 15 seconds left before the Commanders would go and try a field goal. The catch? Washington had no more timeouts. In a mad scramble to get back to the line of scrimmage and spike the football, the clock ran out and the game ended in a 27-27 tie.

In an afternoon of mixed emotions at Northwest Stadium, it is safe to say Skattebo was likely feeling relieved by the Commander's blunder.

"Skattebo says I'll take the tie and get out of town," NFL FOX announcer Chris Myers said after the final whistle.

Skatt's Sophomore Season

Cam Skattebo is now five games into his second NFL season, following an injury that cut his rookie year short. What are the early returns on his sophomore season?

Through 10/12, Skattebo has 294 yards on 81 carries with one rushing touchdown. Through the air, he has 10 catches for 79 yards.

Of course, his season, along with all of the Giants' players, has been derailed somewhat following the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Losing their QB1, along with an offensive line that has struggled with run protection, creates quite the tall task for Skattebo to be productive.

Looking at his own personal game, there are perhaps still adjustments to be made.

"I’m the player who tries to fight for as many yards as possible for this team," Skattebo said after the tie. "It kind of bit me in the ass there. I've got to make sure I protect the ball for this football team. We win that game if I do.”

Is Skattebo's "run through someone's face" mentality fit for the NFL long-term? And is it the right answer for what the Giants need right now?

Skattebo never had more than three fumbles in any college season. He already has four fumbles in five games in 2026.

Will he need to change his game? Or will Skatt continue to be Skatt?

"I think in that situation what I think I could do differently is try not to get the extra yards because we’re already in a good position and continue to take care of the ball," Skattebo said. "If I get tackled for a loss at one yard, then I get tackled for a loss at one yard."

The New York Giants host the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 18.