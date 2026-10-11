Everything Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State Said After 30-12 Win vs. Hawaii in Week 6

It wasn't the prettiest night at Mountain America Stadium, sloppy football and lightning storms included, but it was a victory nonetheless for Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.

The fourth-year head coach and his team move to 3-2 on the season, beating Hawaii 30-12, dropping them to 1-5.

Here's everything Dillingham had to say after ASU's third victory of the season:

Following A Bad Loss, How Was ASU's Improvement? And Where Did The Devils Improve?

“I thought we communicated better, like no open people. They may win on a rep or something like that, but no busts, right? Just off initial thought, I think there were a couple of plays where maybe we leaned a little bit too much at a position, or maybe we chased the QB's eyes a little bit too much. But we had people on people, which I know sounds boring and fundamental, but that wasn't always the case last week. So that was a step forward."

"On the opposite side of the ball, we ran the football, which was a positive. We’re moving the offensive line around. There are some ins and outs, and I thought Makua (Pule) did an awesome job tonight. I thought we ran the ball well tonight, which is something that we have to be able to do if we want to win football games. You have to run the football, and you have to find ways to run the football.”

What Dillingham Learned About His Team

“I learned that guys are going to fight. They showed up when they had a really good week of practice. They worked their butts off all week, and I like our football team. I know I've said that before, but I really like our football team. I really think if I can get this team to operate on all cylinders, we can be a team that gets better and better throughout the year,"

"We are a team that can beat anybody. But we have to operate on all cylinders, and I have to continue to figure that out. I’ve got to continue to make minor tweaks, and we have to continue to make minor tweaks to figure out the formula, right? Because we have it, we have it. We have everything, we're there. It's just, what is the best thing for us? What is the combination? We're still on the hunt for that."

Dillingham on Freshman RB Cardae Mack's Big Night

“It's his birthday today. How about that? Pretty good birthday for him. His mom, we were leaving the hotel, and she was like, ‘Is my boy gonna play today?’ I'm like, ‘Yes, he is,' and boy, did he play today. So happy birthday. They're an unbelievable family. He's the person he is because of his mama, and she did a great job raising him. Of course, he played well. That's what it is. He's gonna play well, he's gonna get the ball more. That's how it works.”

“A lot of football is momentum and, just like, swagger. Like, we’re going to run the ball. The mindset of a team is so important, and that's confidence. And the confidence of a team and the confidence of players are vital. And they're 18-to-22-year-olds. They're going to feel whatever is around them when it comes to their confidence. And I think for them to get some confidence tonight and be like, Okay, we can do this. We can run the football. We can run a four-minute drill. I mean, that's the second four-minute drill opportunity the offense has had this year, and they're two-for-two in a four-minute scenario when it's time. So those are positive things. So hopefully we can just build on it.”

Dillingham will return to the podium this week ahead of Arizona State's trip to Lubbock, Texas to take on Big 12 foe, No. 11 Texas Tech.