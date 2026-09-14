Whether it's for Arizona State or the New York Giants, Cam Skattebo has become a fan favorite at every stop on his football journey.

However, in his return to the NFL field on "Sunday Night Football", fans did not love one certain move from the running back.

Returning from a severe right ankle dislocation in 2025, Skattebo ran into the endzone for his first touchdown since the injury in the first quarter of Giants v.s. the Dallas Cowboys.

After crossing the goal line, Skattebo broke out his signature backflip celebration. The Giants would go on to win the game, but coming off a major leg injury, the post-touchdown theatrics became a topic of debate after the final whistle.

Is It Worth the Flip?

While the celebration caught many by surprise on Sunday night, the second year tailback had no doubt on his first move when finding the endzone.

"I was telling a bunch of people before the game, the first touchdown of the year will be a backflip." Skattebo told NBC postgame.

Skattebo's stunt debuted in September 2025, when he scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When training camp opened this summer, the celebration once again was brought up.

"When game time comes around, we'll see when game time comes around," Skattebo said. "Right now, we're focused on training camp. We'll keep the backflips off the field for now."

Less than two months later, the backflip is back on the gridiron.

What Does Coach John Harbaugh Think?

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has not commented on the celebration, but he has talked about Skattebo's shenangians before.

Over the summer, Skattebo attended Fanatics Fan Fest in New York, where he tried a backflip and did not stick the landing, also garnering media attention.

"Dude, at least stick it. You know what I mean?" Harbaugh joked in a media apperance in July,

On a more serious note, the two came upon an agreement when camp rolled around.

"I did mention maybe no back flips out here (at camp)," Harbaugh said. "We agreed."

Now in the regular season, perhaps Harbaugh will allow some flips in exchange for touchdowns and postive play. Skattebo brought both, punching in a rushing touchdown with 81 yards on 18 carries.

Don't Worry, Giants Fans

For those concerned about Skattebo's healed ankle taking on these touchdown twirls, don't worry, Sunday's was likely the last one we will see for a while.

"I'll probably stay away from it the rest of the year." Skattebo would go on to add in his NBC postgame appearance.

Now, when Skattebo reaches the endzone again this season, what will be his next move?

"I might do it (a backflip) here and there throughout the year, but you won't see it every time," Skattebo said. "Make up something else now, gotta give the kids something else to do."

Whatever the next celebration may be, don't be surprised if it is easier on the legs and more upright than his former signature move.

The former ASU running back star will hit the field again on Sept. 21, for Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.