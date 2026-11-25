Another Sun Devil in D.C.

Announced on Wednesday, The Washington Commanders will sign free agent wide receiver and ASU alum Brandon Aiyuk to a practice squad contract.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news on Wednesday, shortly after the wide receiver was in for a visit. Aiyuk is expected to sign tomorrow.

Here is what to know:

Aiyuk's Journey

It has not been an easy past couple of seasons for Aiyuk's NFL career.

The former ASU WR has not seen the gridiron in over two years, tearing his ACL and MCL on Oct. 20, 2024, and not seeing the field since.

The injury derailed Aiyuk's four-year, $120 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 season. He would play just seven games before the major injury.

After the injury, Aiyuk's relationship with San Francisco quickly dissolved. Lack of communication about his injury status and rehab made the 49ers upset, voiding his contract guarantees ahead of the 2025 season, as the communication only got worse.

The feeling inside the 49ers locker room was not welcoming, to say the least, when Aiyuk returned to the San Francisco facilities this fall.

"Do you think he gets in the facility?" San Francisco TE George Kittle told reporters on Nov. 5 when he was asked about the situation.

"(I) Plead the fifth," Kittle went on to say. "You can ask John [Lynch] or Kyle [Shanahan]. Don't ask me. I'm a conspiracy guy."

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Weeks later, Aiyuk was officially released on Nov. 23, and his journey for a new team began.

D.C. In Need

While a lot of people remain wary of Aiyuk and his antics, the Commanders are short at the WR position.

Washington's WR1, Terry McLaurin, suffered a season-ending injury in October, leaving a big hole in the Commanders' receiving core.

Washington is 4-5-1 this season, coming off an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps Aiyuk could be a spark to their system?

Reunited (For Better or For Worse)

The biggest ASU news out of this? Aiyuk will reunite with former ASU QB Jayden Daniels.

Daniels to Aiyuk became quite the connection in Tempe at the end of the 2010s, including a downfield shot touchdown pass in ASU's 2019 upset over No. 6 Oregon. A play and game that many ASU fans will never forget.

Seven years later, this connection could find their way to being a difference-maker once again. But can the two go back to their college days?

This offseason, Aiyuk went on social media to "take some shots" at Daniels. Is there "beef"? Apparently not, at least for now. Daniels has reportedly told the media that they are on good terms.

Former ASU RB Rachaad White is also with the Commanders, creating the potential for a Sun Devil overload in the nation's capital.

Aiyuk will reportedly sign to Washington's practice squad on Thanksgiving before the Commanders have to take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.