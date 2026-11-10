Growing as QB1: Jake Fette Speaks on Learning College Game, Preparing for UCF and More after Tuesday Practice

ASU's true freshman quarterback got his first start at home last week, earning his second win in action.

Now, Jake Fette will look for a new career milestone: his first road victory.

Arizona State travels to Central Florida this Saturday afternoon for their second-to-last road matchup of the regular season. How is Jake Fette feeling before the cross-country travel? Here is everything the Sun Devil signal-caller had to say after Tuesday practice.

Getting Comfortable With Being QB1: To Be Expected?

"Definitely expected. When you get thrown into a role like this, I think it's always a little tougher at the beginning, and naturally you want to mold into the starting quarterback role. And I think just the play calling and the people around me, have made it real easy on me the last few weeks, so I've really stepped into it."

Takeaways from Last Week's Win vs. Colorado

"We throw a little flat to (tight end) AJ Ia, and I have a bad arm angle, and it gets tipped for a loss instead of a touchdown. So just little tedious things like that. It's awesome because for the first six weeks. I was standing around watching these guys work. So just being able to step into that position and work with them and have them work with me, it's been awesome. I think it's just more consistency, more consistency of throwing to these guys. Earlier in the season, I didn't get (to as) much, but throwing to these guys for a couple of weeks and then just putting it down there, letting them run underneath."

Comfortable w/ Power Read Plays with RB Cardae Mack?

"That power read stuff, I ran a lot of it in high school, so (it is) something I'm real comfortable with and used to."

Do You Think You Guys Can Utilize Power Read Even More?

"I hope so."

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Building Trust with ASU Recievers

"It really comes down to trusting my guys down the field. They do a great job of getting separation and getting open, so just putting it out there and giving them a chance, but I really don't give mind to that. I think it kind of just comes naturally, that when you step into the starting quarterback role, you're kind of you kind of mature and you want to be a leader on the team. Just having a couple of weeks of practice under my belt, and feeling way more comfortable within the offense.

Comparing UCF's Defense to Past Teams

"I think they're a real good team, real good defense. They do real well up front. They're good in coverage, so we just need to find little things we could exploit."

UCF Disguises Coverages, How Do You Deal With That as a Young Player?

"Being a young guy, just recognizing that they are hiding coverages. Not just walking up to the line and seeing what they're doing pre-snap, but also recognizing what's happening post-snap."

How Have You Gotten Better at That?

"I think being up here with (OC Marcus) Arroyo and (HC Kenny) Dillingham during the weekend and really seeing these pictures over and over, it's really helped. For sure."

Biggest Adjustment From High School to College?

"I think really everyone's bigger and faster. Everything you need to quicken up and shorten up on everything, and It's hard to run people over in college football."

"I tried. Not again."

Fette and the Devils will continue practice throughout the week before heading to Florida for a Saturday Big 12 clash with the UCF Knights.