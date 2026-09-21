How ASU Wide Receiver Reed Harris Can Be a Legitimate Heisman Candidate

After Reed Harris's quick breakout on the Sun Devil scene, thanks to 374 yards and five touchdowns through three games, the senior transfer has become a major topic of conversation: ASU's WR1, NFL Draft outlooks, and much more.

But what about Heisman talks?

It may be crazy to talk about a player who isn't even listed on DraftKings Heisman Odds list (Cutter Boley is, sitting around +20,000 odds), but it may not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Here's why:

Setting The Pace

In three games, Reed Harris has 19 catches, 374 yards, five touchdowns and a yards-per-catch average of 19.7.

A "quieter day" in London saw the former Boston College Eagle make four grabs for 48 yards, averaging 12 yards per catch en route to a touchdown.

What does his pace look like for the 12-game season? 76 catches, 1,496 yards and 20 touchdowns.

That would leave Harris with more yards and touchdowns than 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter, but the former Colorado star provides an asterisk to that stat as he played both offense and defense.

Before 2024, you will have to go to 2020's DeVonta Smith, the last full-time receiver to win the award.

Smith finished with 117 catches, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns, a different level than Harris and most college WRs in one of the best seasons in recent memory.

But how about just becoming a finalist, or earning votes? Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith earned Heisman votes in 2025, finishing with 87 receptions for 1,243 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns over 13 games in a sixth-place finish for the award.

If Harris's pace can keep up, the award voting murmurs will increase as well.

How Have Sun Devils Fared in Heisman Voting?

It was not too long ago that the Tempe faithful were clamoring for current New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo to earn his way to New York (for different reasons).

The former ASU tailback recorded 2,074 scrimmage yards and 24 total touchdowns, finishing just outside of the final four in fifth place for the Heisman.

After that, you will have to go back to QB Jake Plummer's third-place finish in 1996. Plummer threw for 23 touchdowns and 2,575 yards to lead the Sun Devils to the Rose Bowl, becoming the first (and still only) ASU player to make the trip to the New York City Heisman Ceremony.

It is also important to look at the competition: Plummer had to go up against Florida's Danny Wuerffel, who tossed a whopping 39 touchdowns and 3,625 yards in the '96 Heisman win. Skattebo wasn't even the top running back finisher in his class, as Boise State's Ashton Jeanty rushed for 2,601 yards to try and give the aforementioned winner, Travis Hunter, a run for the trophy.

For Harris, he will be overshadowed by receivers like Miami's Malachi Toney and OSU's Jeremiah Smith. This is in addition to the Heisman being a quarterback-dominated award, with this year's field featuring names like Trinidad Chambliss, Darian Mensah and Arch Manning.

"Reeding" Into The Future

The good news for ASU fans: every time a Sun Devil has been in the Heisman conversation, it comes in a season to remember in Tempe. Plummer led the team to a PAC-10 title and the Rose Bowl, while Skattebo helped ASU win the Big 12 in their first season, en route to the College Football Playoff.

How can Reed Harris boost his Heisman campaign? Unfortunately, it may be out of his hands.

Harris took a step back against Kansas compared to his first two games, as ASU struggled on offense as a unit altogether. QB Cutter Boley finished on just 11-of-23 passes, for less than a 50% completion rate.

If Harris's output suffers a decline due to Boley and Co.'s offensive troubles, his Heisman (and any award, for that matter) agenda will be trashed before it truly ever starts.

Will ASU's new star receiver continue his tear? Harris and the Sun Devils will return home on Saturday, Oct. 3, to host Baylor for their second Big 12 game of the season. Kickoff time is TBD.