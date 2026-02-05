Reed Harris Discusses Potential Fit in ASU Offense, Hines Ward

TEMPE -- Arizona State is surely experiencing an influx of talent this offseason - particularly at the wide receiver position.

The Sun Devils have retooled in the midst of an 8-5 campaign in the 2025 season, and are now seeking to move forward into their third season of Big 12 play.

One of the most glaring examples of a concerted effort to build a viable contender in 2026 has been in the addition of a trio of four-star transfer portal players, including former Boston College wide receiver Reed Harris.

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) breaks up a pass intended for Boston College Eagles wide receiver Reed Harris (4) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Harris spoke to media on Wednesday during a day that was slated to be an expansive availability for members of the team - discussing his fit alongside several fellow talented receivers, as well as the role WR coach Hines Ward played in his recruitment.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Harris Drawn to ASU's Coaching Staff

The former Boston College wideout joined the chorus of incoming Sun Devils that attributed much of what drew them to play in Tempe to the coaching staff.

"Really coach Hines (Ward) and coach (Kenny) Dillingham. I want to be developed, I want to be able to make it to the next level after this. After seeing what he's been able to do with Jordyn Tyson, I think I want to be able to follow in those footsteps and make a name for myself."

The allure of being the next Arizona State receiver to earn high positioning on draft boards has become something that simply cannot be ignored, as Jaelen Strong, N'Keal Harry, and Brandon Aiyuk were selected early on in their respective drafts.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There's no denying that Ward has become an extreme positive asset during his two years in Tempe, both as a coach and as a recruiter. The momentum has continued to seep into future classes as well, as 2027 four-star receiver Nico Bland committed to the Sun Devils in December following a concerted effort from the NFL legend.

There is still much to sort out in the months ahead of the Sun Devils' season opener on September 5, as Harris and Omarion Miller join a position group that was already chalk-full of talent. Derek Eusebio is set to return for another season after earning All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, while Jalen Moss projects to be one of the top slot receivers in the Big 12, and Jaren Hamilton seeks to continue to build upon his high-octane game.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .