How to Watch Arizona State Football vs Kansas in Union Jack Classic: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Live Stream

Goodbye, Week 2. Or should I say, cherrio?

Week 3 of the season is upon Arizona State football, coming off a loss to #9 Texas A&M.

ASU fell to the Aggies on the road, 48-20. Falling to 1-1 after a 70-7 home victory over Morgan State the week prior.

Their attempt to get back into the win column will come via their first Big 12 test of the year, taking on the Kansas Jayhawks, who also sit at 1-1.

This matchup will take place across the pond in London, England, hosted at the famous Wembley Stadium for the first ever "Union Jack Classic"

If scrambling for the television remote on Saturdays isn't your cup of tea, here are all the details for this Saturday's Big 12 clash.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas A&M

Who: Arizona State vs. Kansas (Neutral Site)

When: Saturday, September 19 at 9 a.m. AZ

Where: Wembley Stadium (86,000) in London, England.

TV/Streaming: FS1 (To access the link, CLICK HERE)

TV announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), Alexa Landestoy (sideline reporter)

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline.

Sun Devils, Jayhawks Meet Again

This is just the second time ever that these two programs will meet on the football field, with their first meeting coming in Tempe in 2024.

ASU took the first installment, 35-31, in big thanks to Cam Skattebo, Sam Leavitt and Jordan Tyson, three Sun Devils who will not be featured in this game.

Who does return for the Sun Devils? Head coach Kenny Dillingham, who put together a well-executed ballgame in the inaugural win over KU, including a successful fake punt and 21 fourth-quarter points.

Lance Leipold also remains the Jayhawk head coach, making this the second meeting between the head coaches as well.

Who Needs This Win More?

It is a bit odd to label the first conference game of the season a "must-win" game, but with both programs coming off losses, there is a sense of urgency from both sides to get back on track.

For ASU, their second half in College Station was one to forget. Dillingham put an emphasis on playing a cleaner, better-executed brand of football this week during his weekly media availability.

Heading into a BYE week, the Sun Devils would love to return to Tempe with a 2-1 record and finish their Texas-London road trip off with a high note.

For Kansas, they had a similar fate in Week 2. Second-half miscues hurt the Jayhawks and allowed rival Missouri to run away with the "Border War".

It is Leipold's second straight loss to the Tigers, with the Border War being revived in 2025. After a 9-4 season in 2023, the Jayhawks have missed bowl eligibility with back-to-back 5-7 seasons. Another loss to Missouri makes fans wary that another middling season could be reality for the third straight year.

With Leipold's seat warming to some fans, a Big 12 win to open up conference play will help calm the crowd.

The Inaugural Union Jack Classic

Exchanging the soccer pitch for football yard lines, Saturday's ASU and Kansas matchup marks the first-ever FBS game held in England.

It is the second college football game ever to be played in the country, dating back to a 1988 meeting between Richmond and Boston University.

This 2026 installment is reportedly just the first of many games to be held in England, with the Union Jack Classic and the Big 12 Conference making a multi-year agreement to stage the event in London.

Where the Union Jack Classic differs from other international events, such as the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland, the UJC is held in the midst of the season, rather than being a Week 0 season opener.

This has sparked conversation about scheduling, as with Kansas coming off a Friday game and ASU coming off a Saturday game, a bit of a gap between the two programs' schedules has been noticed.

The 2027 matchup has yet to be announced for the next Union Jack Classic, as all eyes will be on Wembley Stadium this Saturday for this first-of-its-kind event.

Arizona State and Kansas are set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. London time; 9:00 a.m. MST in Arizona, on Saturday, September 19, on FS1.