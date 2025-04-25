Latest NFL draft rumors, predictions for Cam Skattebo
The second day of the 2025 NFL Draft has arrived, and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is hoping to hear his name called.
One of the most intriguing players in the draft, Skattebo has been projected to be picked as high as the third round and as low as the seventh. Several mock drafts also have Skattebo going undrafted.
The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft take place on Friday, starting at 4 p.m. PT/MST. Rounds 4-7 of the draft take place on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. PT/MST.
Bears, Broncos linked to Skattebo
There were two running backs drafted Thursday in the first round: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton. The Los Angeles Chargers had been rumored to be interested in Skattebo, but after drafting Hampton with pick No. 22 they are likely no longer in play.
The Chicago Bears, who need a running back, have been consistently linked to Skattebo. The Bears have three picks on Friday, including two in the second round. It's unlikely Skattebo will be drafted in the second round, but the Bears could pick him in the third round at No. 72.
The Denver Broncos have also been rumored to be interested in Skattebo. They met with him at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, and coach Sean Payton loves versatile running backs. Skattebo is arguably the most versatile back in the draft. He racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season. He also played special teams.
The Broncos have two picks on Friday, and could be targeting Skattebo with pick No. 85 in the third round.
The most intriguing team that has been linked to Skattebo is the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Andy Reid deploys one of the most creative offenses in football, and Skattebo appears to be a perfect fit. They struggled to run the ball consistently last season and they have four picks in the first three rounds.
In the last mock draft from Pro Football Focus, they predicted the Chiefs would draft Skattebo in the third round with pick No. 95.
"Skattebo's ability to break tackles (103 missed tackles forced rushing were second to Ashton Jeantyin the FBS) and pick up every yard available should be valued by a team like Kansas City, which has prioritized staying on schedule in the run game over the past few seasons," PFF wrote. "This is good value for the 50th-ranked player on the PFF big board."
The running back class in the 2025 draft is deep and talented, andSkattebo is ranked as the ninth-best running back in the draft by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. It's possible up to eight running backs could be drafted on Friday. Skattebo is hoping to be one of them.