Live updates, score: Arizona State vs. Kansas Big 12 football matchup
Are you ready for some Big 12 football in Tempe, Arizona?
In a game of firsts, the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening at Mountain America Stadium. It is the first-ever football matchup between the schools and the first Big 12 game to be played at ASU.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Friday afternoon for the Phoenix area. The warning extends through Monday night as high temperatures in the region are expected to hover around 108 degrees. The temperature at game time (5 p.m. MST) is expected to be 105 degrees.
Who will handle the weather better? What wrinkles will Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham have coming off a bye week? Will the return of Raleek Brown give the Sun Devils' offense a boost? Can ASU's run defense contain Kansas RB Devin Neal?
Those are a few of the questions that will be answered Saturday night in Tempe. Follow along here for live updates starting at kickoff (5 p.m. MST).
PREGAME UPDATES
Jake "The Snake" Plummer is in the house for this historic game.