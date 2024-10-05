All Sun Devils

Live updates, score: Arizona State vs. Kansas Big 12 football matchup

Get scoring updates and highlights as Arizona State and Kansas play in extreme temperatures Saturday night

Ben Sherman

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is hoping to lead the Sun Devils to their first Big 12 win on Saturday vs. Kansas.
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (4) is hoping to lead the Sun Devils to their first Big 12 win on Saturday vs. Kansas. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Are you ready for some Big 12 football in Tempe, Arizona?

In a game of firsts, the Arizona State Sun Devils host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday evening at Mountain America Stadium. It is the first-ever football matchup between the schools and the first Big 12 game to be played at ASU.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Friday afternoon for the Phoenix area. The warning extends through Monday night as high temperatures in the region are expected to hover around 108 degrees. The temperature at game time (5 p.m. MST) is expected to be 105 degrees.

Who will handle the weather better? What wrinkles will Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham have coming off a bye week? Will the return of Raleek Brown give the Sun Devils' offense a boost? Can ASU's run defense contain Kansas RB Devin Neal?

Those are a few of the questions that will be answered Saturday night in Tempe. Follow along here for live updates starting at kickoff (5 p.m. MST).

(Refresh for the latest updates.)

PREGAME UPDATES

Jake "The Snake" Plummer is in the house for this historic game.

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Arizona State Sun Devils College Football