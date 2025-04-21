New team emerges in pursuit of Cam Skattebo in 2025 NFL Draft
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo will find out his NFL future this week.
The 2025 NFL Draft starts Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round of selections. The draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds, and it wraps up Saturday with rounds four, five, six and seven.
Skattebo has been projected to be picked as high as the third round, but there's also a chance he could go undrafted. The running back class in the 2025 draft is deep and talented, and Skattebo is ranked as the ninth-best running back in the class by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.
NFL teams linked to Skattebo
In previous mock drafts from ESPN, CBS Sports and the NFL Network, Skattebo has been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Skattebo has visited with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
Many teams don't like to officially meet with a prospect before the draft because they don't want other teams to know they're interested. It's quite possible a previously unmentioned team is quietly targeting Skattebo in the third or fourth round — and hoping he drops to them.
In the latest seven-round mock draft from ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, one such team has emerged — the Cincinnati Bengals. Reid predicts the Bengals will draft Skattebo in the fourth round with pick No. 119. That would make Skattebo the 10th running back drafted, roughly in line with Kiper's rankings.
Chase Brown is currently the Bengals' lead running back behind QB Joe Burrow. He has a similar build (5-foot-10, 211 pounds) and skill set as Skattebo. Brown had a productive sophomore season in the NFL, rushing for 990 yards and catching 54 passes for 360 yards. Most NFL teams rotate two running backs, and Skattebo could slot in seamlessly behind Brown.
One of the "quiet" teams that continues to make the most sense for Skattebo is the Kansas City Chiefs. They struggled to run the ball consistently last season and they have four picks in the first three rounds. It would not be a surprise to see Andy Reid grab Skattebo at the end of the third round.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds at the NFL combine, would be a great fit for Patrick Mahomes in the short passing game. He racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season.