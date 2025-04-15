Cam Skattebo jumps to third round in latest NFL mock draft
Where Cam Skattebo will be drafted is one of the biggest question marks heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arizona State's dynamic All-American running back has been projected to go as high as the third round and as low as the seventh. That's quite a range when you consider all of the film, data and information NFL scouts and GMs have on Skattebo.
It could mean Skattebo is a coveted prospect and teams are spreading misinformation in hopes he will fall to them in the second or third round. Or it could mean he's viewed in a similar light as most of the other top 10 running backs in the draft, and which order those backs come off the board will determine where Skattebo lands.
Updated mock draft from CBS Sports
In the most recent mock draft from CBS Sports draft analyst Mike Renner, Skattebo is projected to be picked in the third round (pick No. 99) by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Skattebo has been linked to the Steelers in previous mock drafts from ESPN — but 24 picks lower at No. 123 in the fourth round. Pittsburgh has long been a run-first team, and the franchise recently lost running back Najee Harris to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Skattebo has also been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Skattebo has visited with the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants. He has two more Top 30 visits this week.
Skattebo, who was measured at 5-foot-9 1/2 and weighed in at 219 pounds at the NFL combine, racked up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games for Arizona State last season.
He posted one of the top vertical jumps of any player at the combine, leaping 39.5 inches. At the time, it put to bed any questions about his athleticism. Those questions resurfaced in late March afterSkattebo reportedly ran a 4.65 40-yard dash during a private workout for NFL scouts. That time ranks last among all of the running backs who competed at the combine.
The 40-yard dash is not a true reflection of game speed — when you're wearing a helmet and pads and being pursued by 250-pound linebackers — and Skattebo has hours of film to back up his shiftiness, 10-yard burst and tackle-breaking abilities.
We'll find out soon enough how NFL talent evaluators truly view Skattebo. The 2025 NFL Draft is 10 days away — April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.