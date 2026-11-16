Rookie Breakout? Former ASU Star, Saints WR Jordyn Tyson Has Breakout Day vs. Carolina Panthers

After dealing with a lingering hamstring injury for most of his rookie season, the verdict on Jordyn Tyson remained undecided after being the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, Tyson stated his case.

In just his second NFL game, Tyson reached a special tier with his performance against the Carolina Panthers. Here's what to know:

Tyson's Tier

Against the Panthers, the rookie caught 11 passes for 80 yards, converting a first down four times.

How many other rookie receivers have caught more than 10 passes in their second game this decade? Just two:

Malik Nabers (2023)

Puka Nacua (2024)

This isn't just an impressive group based on the selective quantity, but also on the high quality. Nacua would go on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, suggesting quite the "What If" for Tyson if he were able to play the entire season.

Tyson is now up to 15 catches for 110 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per catch, while he still awaits his elusive first NFL touchdown.

What's The Word on Tyson?

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Jordyn Tyson: "I knew I was going to play more snaps, but yeah, I just got to do my job, just keep showing up for our quarterback."

Saints HC Kellen Moore: "Jordyn did a good job. Again, there are plays obviously going toward Chris (Olave). The way they played tight coverage, obviously the ball ended up in Jordyn's hands a few more times than normal, but I thought Jordyn did some good things today."

Saints QB Tyler Shough: "You see the difference (Tyson makes) when you can be balanced like that and have really elite targets on the outside, including Juwan (Johnson), Vele, and all of our guys. We have the right pieces in play, and we got to find a way to execute better in some of those short-yard situations. Again, it sucks, but more than anything, we understand what we need to do. We have to get our best players the ball and execute in those key moments, and it's a different story."

Busy Week for League Devils

Tyson's breakout game happened just days after his former ASU teammate also had a night to remember.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo punched in two touchdowns on Thursday Night Football, recording his first multi-score game since October 2025.

Skattebo picked up 78 yards on the ground, along with 44 yards on just three catches. His most productive receiving day of the season so far.

Behind the former Sun Devil tailback's performance, the Giants got off to a fast start vs. the Washington Commanders.

However, another former Sun Devil would form a response.

Washington QB Jayden Daniels would lead the Commanders down the field for a game-winning drive, finding WR Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown with less than a minute in the game, to give Washington a 24-21 lead after trailing.

The former Sun Devil quarterback finished with three touchdowns and 249 yards, with two interceptions.

His backfield partner, Rachaad White, another former Sun Devil tailback, led the Commanders in rushing with 47 yards, including a longest run of 18.