How to Watch Arizona State Football vs. Central Florida in Week 11: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Matchup

For the first time since 2024, the Sun Devils and Knights will meet on the gridiron.

Arizona State is making their first ever trip to Orlando, facing Central Florida for just the third time in school history.

Their last meeting was a 35-31 battle, ending in a Sun Devil victory that opened a special month of November for ASU in 2024.

Two years later, this matchup is just as big. Both teams sit at 5-4 and 3-3 in conference, as bowl eligibility awaits the victor at the final buzzer on Saturday.

Who will prevail in the Big 12's "middle of the pack" battle? Here's what you need to know for Saturday in Orlando:

How to Watch Arizona State vs. UCF

Who: Arizona State (5-4, 3-3) at UCF (5-4, 3-3)

When: Saturday, November 14 at 1:30 p.m. AZ Time (3:30 p.m. EST)

Where: Orlando, FL - Acrisure Bounce House (Capacity: 45,906)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

TV Announcers: Chuckie Kempf (play-by-play), Dustin Fox (analyst).

The Sun Devil Radio Network broadcast will air on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Tim Healey will handle play-by-play alongside former Arizona State quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst, with Kevin Turner reporting from the sideline. The game will also be on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports App.

All-Time Series

This is just the third meeting between the Sun Devils and Knights, with ASU taking the first two.

Sept. 7, 2002 - ASU 46, UCF 13

Nov. 9, 2024 - ASU 35, UCF 31

24 years ago, UCF visited Tempe for the first time. The Knights led the Sun Devils at halftime of their non-conference bout, 13-10.

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Whatever happened at halftime for ASU: worked. Arizona State opened the third quarter with an offensive barrage, scoring 29 points in the quarter alone.

UCF would be shut out in the second half, ending the game in a 46-13 ASU victory.

22 years later, the two would meet at Sun Devil Stadium once again. This time, as conference foes.

ASU had won their last three of four, including winning on the road vs. Oklahoma State, thanks to a big time game from RB Cam Skattebo.

However, Skattebo would be unavailable for ASU's contest with the Knights, putting more pressure on the Devil offense.

It would be up to QB Sam Leavitt and WR Jordyn Tyson to get the job done, and they did. Leavitt tossed three touchdowns, two to Tyson, as ASU prevailed in a 35-31 shootout.

This was a signature win at the beginning of an undefeated month of November for ASU, going on to win six straight en route to the Big 12 title and a CFP bid.

What will be the story this time around?

Devil Details

ASU/UCF Injury Report

Kenny Dillingham Quotes on UCF

Scott Frost Quotes on ASU

ASU QB1 Jake Fette Talks To The Media

Arizona State Offensive Breakdown vs. Colorado