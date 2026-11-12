ASU Stand-Off? Commanders/Giants Thursday Night Football Features Long List of Former Sun Devils

New Jersey? or Tempe?

It'll be the Washington Commanders vs. the New York Giants from NJ's MetLife Stadium on Thursday Night, Nov. 12. But in this battle of Commanders and Giants, Sun Devils will be featured across the board.

Once Devils, Now Rivals

New York Giants running back and Heisman vote-getter at ASU, Cam Skattebo, has been ruled healthy for the Thursday contest after dealing with injuries throughout the season.

This means the former tailback under Kenny Dillingham will face off with QB Jayden Daniels and RB Rachaad White, two former Sun Devils from the Herm Edwards tenure.

While their Tempe roots never crossed paths, the two running backs share a lot in common.

White and Skattebo both rushed for over 1,000-yard seasons at ASU, being coached under the same running back mind, Shaun Aguano.

Aguano joined the ASU staff in 2019, beginning an ASU-to-NFL pipeline as the running backs coach. This RB tree includes Eno Benjamin, Xazavian Valladay, and White and Skattebo.

Devil To Tiger To Commander

Washington QB Jayden Daniels has had a winding road of a football journey, but a good portion of that ride was spent at Arizona State.

His 2019 season was one to remember, winning the quarterback battle in camp as a freshman and going on to lead the Sun Devils to an upset win over No. 6 Oregon.

Then, COVID-19 hit. ASU played just five games in 2020. In 2021, Arizona State had Rose Bowl hopes that fell short and settled with the Las Vegas Bowl, where they lost to end the year 8-5.

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After the 2021 season, several of the team's coaches resigned or were fired following an NCAA investigation into COVID guideline violations that prohibited hosting recruits and off-campus travel for team staff. Daniels' mother was even involved, leading to the quarterback entering the transfer portal in the winter of 2022, just months before ASU HC Herm Edwards would be fired.

Daniels would head to LSU for two seasons, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2023, leading to him being the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by Washington.

Since entering the NFL, Daniels' career has been an interesting one. An NFC Championship Game appearance in his rookie year was followed by some struggles, in large part due to injury.

Does Daniels look back on his time in Tempe fondly? Who knows. Either way, it was an era to remember (for better or for worse) for ASU football.

Busy Times For League Devils

With Cam Skattebo being ruled healthy just in time for a date with Rachaad White and Co., this week in the NFL will be a busy one for Arizona State talent.

Jordyn Tyson, former ASU star receiver and New Orleans Saints rookie, made his debut last week after coming back from an August hamstring injury.

New Orleans beat Cleveland, 23-22 in OT, to give Tyson his first NFL win as well. He will now need to bring his A-game this Saturday, as the Saints host a big-time divisional matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Over in Ohio, first-round draft pick and former ASU offensive tackle Max Iheanachor prepares to take on the Cincinnati Bengals as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Iheanachor has impressed in his first season in Pennsylvania, ready for a Sunday Night primetime clash in his division.

Back to Skattebo: he will look for a rebound. Not just for his middling sophomore season, but against the Commanders specifically. The former ASU tailback fumbled in overtime against Washington in their first meeting of the year, with the game ending in a tie.

On top of all the professional action, ASU football gets set to take on UCF in an important Big 12 meeting, Nov. 14 at 1:30 PM MST.