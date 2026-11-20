Dress like it's 1987?

Arizona State will be. Sort of.

Revealed on Thursday afternoon, Arizona State football posted that they will be wearing their 1987 Rose Bowl throwbacks vs. Oklahoma State this Saturday, Nov. 21

Dress To Impress

The Arizona State throwback, new for this year, features the traditional ASU look.

A maroon stripe down the middle of the helmet and alongside the pants, yellow and white stripes on the sleeves, "Arizona State" standard white font across the chest with a popping gold number, and of course, the old-school "Sparky" logo for the helmet decal.

Now, Arizona State has recreated this look numerous times, but based on the feedback from online, it never gets old.

Fan Reception

It's no surprise, but the fans are eating up the throwback uniforms.

"We should have been wearing those all season!" one fan wrote on X.

"Throwbacks are always on point!" another posted.

Even Oklahoma State fans were chiming in with praise for the uniform combo.

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On3's J.D. PicKell wrote: "the helmet alone is nothing less than perfection"

Arizona State head football coach retweeted PicKell's tweet. Ditto from Dillingham.

This is the first time the gold Sparky helmet has been brought out since ASU's trip to London in mid-September, over two months since the last sighting.

However, Sparky has remained busy. ASU put their devilish creature on their white lids vs. Texas Tech and their black lids vs. BYU, switching up the background for the classic logo.

Unlike the prior 2026 Sparky Gold helmets, this specific dome honors the 1987 team to a T, bringing in a white facemask instead of a maroon/etc. colored mask. An exact carbon copy of what the Devils wore to beat Michigan in Pasadena 40 years ago.

Homecoming Saturday

While their old threads are on the field, the 1987 Rose Bowl Sun Devils will be honored at the game on Saturday. A fitting celebration, not just for the 40th anniversary of the bowl win, but for ASU's homecoming weekend as well.

Fans will also be able to receive a 1987 Rose Bowl-themed T-shirt, as the first 9,000 fans through the northeast and south entrances will be able to bring home some anniversary apparel of their own.

Uniforms To Come?

While Saturday's uniform combo has people excited, what will be the get-up for the 100th Territorial Cup?

As the road team in Tucson, ASU will likely go with the white jersey and possibly keep the gold Sparky/white facemask setup. Expect to see Sparky one way or another.

However, with it being the centennial celebration of the duel in the desert, perhaps the teams could go color-on-color? An ASU maroon vs. UofA's blue? Time will tell.

Until then, ASU will put on their new uniforms for a Saturday night clash vs. Oklahoma State, 8:15 p.m. MST on ESPN from Tempe.