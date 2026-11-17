You can't spell "The Biletnikhoff Award" without an R, E, E or D.

Perhaps that was a stretch, but ASU WR1 Reed Harris' 2026 campaign in Tempe hasn't been.

At 59 catches with 987 yards and nine touchdowns, it was announced on Monday that Harris is officially a semifinalist for college football's Biletnikhoff Award, crowning the top receiver in the sport each year.

Biletnikhoff Semifinalists

• Charlie Becker (Indiana)

• Justin Bowick (Oklahoma State)

• Collin Dixon (Illinois)

• KJ Duff (Rutgers)

• Reed Harris (Arizona State)

• Jackson Harris (LSU)

• Umari Hatcher (Syracuse)

• Carlos Hernandez (Wake Forest)

• Cayden Lee (Missouri)

• Jesse Legree (Oregon State)

• Easton Messer (FAU)

• Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)

• Malachi Toney (Miami)

The foundation will reveal the three finalists for the award on Nov. 24. The winner is crowned on Dec. 11.

Where Harris Sits

As of Nov. 17, Harris is ninth in the country in receiving yards, 22nd in catches and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns.

The Boston College transfer has put up impressive numbers considering the uncertainty at the quarterback position for Arizona State.

Harris is the only ASU wide receiver to catch touchdown passes from Cutter Boley, Mikey Keene and Jake Fette. All three of the quarterbacks have started at QB1 for the Sun Devils at some point this season.

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Smashing Personal Bests

Harris still has two (possibly three) games left in his senior season, but the Montana native has already smashed his prior season totals.

In 2025, Harris finished with 39 catches for 673 yards and five touchdowns. He has surpassed that catch total by 20, yards total by over 300 and touchdown total by four. He will likely double his touchdowns from last season, en route to crossing the 1,000-yard mark.

Harris has scored in six of ASU's 10 games, including three multi-touchdown games. To put it into perspective, Harris never posted a multi-touchdown game in two and a half seasons at Boston College.

As Harris continues to dominate in the maroon and gold, murmurs continue to grow about his NFL stock.

As of Nov. 17, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Reed Harris at No. 24 in the 2027 NFL Draft, according to his latest mock draft.

"A high school quarterback, Harris is a big athlete who looks more natural than expected framing the football. He has the speed to stack corners, but also the physicality to win crowded targets and keep his balance after the catch to find the hidden yardage." Brugler wrote.

This would make him the fourth-best WR off the board, behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Indiana's Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker.

Can Harris continue to grow his stock? The ASU rising star and the Sun Devils will try to put up some points against No. 25 Oklahoma State, this Saturday night in Tempe.