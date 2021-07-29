Sparky's Countdown: 5 Weeks Until Sun Devils Open 2021 Season

The magical number of the week? Five, as the Sun Devils are merely that many weeks away from the 2021 season opener.

Pac-12 Media Day has come and gone, as head coach Herm Edwards, quarterback Jayden Daniels and defensive back Chase Lucas were able to share their two cents on the Sun Devils' upcoming season.

The passing of the conference's media day signals one distinct feeling for Arizona State faithful: Football season is nearly here. With the Sun Devils set to begin camp on Aug. 4, the countdown to a Thursday night date with Southern Utah is right around the corner.

"I think our team has a tremendous focus this year, you could see it in the spring," Edwards said at Media Day.

With so much going on around Tempe, ASU will surely be eager to hit the field and execute X's and O's rather than waste away in meeting rooms.

That was evident to Edwards, who relayed his own eagerness to hit the field to members of the media on Tuesday. The time for talk is almost over.

However, that time isn't here just yet, as Sparky is able to knock one more week off his countdown. The magical number this week? Five weeks until Sept. 2, with ASU's No. 5 playing a big part in what could be a magical season for the Sun Devils.

Sparky's Magical Number of the Week: 5

In last week's countdown, we discussed the importance of Arizona State's offensive line keeping Daniels upright and clean. This week, we highlight Daniels and how he can take Arizona State through a season for the ages.

Don't let the numbers fool you. ASU leading the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game last year undoubtedly showcases their ability to run the football. However, it's through the arm, legs and mind of Daniels where the Sun Devils will be able to reach new heights.

However, that's not to put the weight of the world on Daniels' shoulders. A player of his caliber knows what is expected from coaches, teammates and fans for the upcoming season.

Daniels is known for his uber play-making ability thanks to his athleticism and deep-ball capabilities. Daniels is a big play waiting to happen any time the laces are on his fingers.

Yet, it's not the big plays that will take ASU to a Pac-12 championship, it's the finer things at the quarterback position. Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill spoke about Daniels working on those things through the offseason:

"He’s a great kid. He’s a great player. I enjoyed being around him and working with him, and developing him,” said Hill.

“He’s still got a lot of things to work on and develop especially at the quarterback position because there’s so many intricacies with that position. But he does a really good job understanding the offense and what we’re trying to do."

Those small things, ranging from maintaining consistency on short and intermediate routes to refining his skills as a pocket passer, will ultimately spell the difference between a good and great season for both Daniels and the Sun Devils.

There's much to be excited about when it comes to Daniels. His aforementioned play-making abilities along with his knack for taking care of the ball makes him a favorable quarterback in any offense.

Yet, if Daniels is truly able to make the strides Hill spoke about, ASU has to like its chances down the stretch in any game played.

Daniels has five weeks for his first opportunity to show everybody how he's sharpened his tools, yet don't expect him to be perfect from the first snap. Naturally, Daniels will need to get some games under his belt in order to show progression and peak at the right time.

Five weeks, Sun Devils nation. We're almost there.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/