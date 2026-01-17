Taking an Early Look at How ASU Offensive Positions Stack Up

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State football roster is largely complete after two weeks of transfer portal action.

The Sun Devils had to make moves to replinish several position groups - considering there were a large sum of players that either graduated or departed for the NFL draft, with QB Sam Leavitt opting to transfer to LSU as well.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo were tasked with carefully curating a list of top targets, pursuing said targets, and securing a multitude of pledges to build out an offense that will ideally outperform what was seen in the 2025 campaign.

Arizona State on SI explores how quarterback and the skill positions currently stack up heading into the beginning of spring practice - which is slated to begin at the end of March.

ASU football offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo during practice on March 26, 2024, at ASU's Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterbacks

Cutter Boley

Mikey Keene

Jake Fette

Cameron Dyer

Michael "Butter" Tollefson will also factor into this quarterback room, but this will presumably be the quartet that has a realistic chance to win the starting job.

Boley's arm talent is unmatched, there's no denying that the Kentucky transfer can make almost any throw in the book. However, Boley still has room to grow - although Dillingham and Arroyo are ideal coaches to work with through the challenges.

Keene, a soon-to-be sixth year senior, has thrown for 65 touchdowns across four seasons of seeing the field between UCF and Fresno State. The Arizona native brings experience, leadership, and a steady arm to the table.

Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene (7) warms up ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dyer is set to enter his redshirt freshman season after not taking a single snap in his first year with the program as a highly regrded four-star recruit. Fette is one of the highest regarded recruits to ever sign with the Sun Devils - much anticipation surrounds what he does in spring practice.

Running Back

Kyson Brown

Jason Brown Jr.

Demarius "Man Man" Robinson

David Avit

Marquis Gillis

There's not much clarity around how the RB position will stack up in 2026, although the loss of Raleek Brown should be mitigated by the additions that were made.

K. Brown started out the 2025 season with a bang - totaling 145 all-purpose yards in the first game of the season against NAU. Brown Jr. and Robinson both flashed big-play ability when given chances. Avit is a junior transfer that doesn't have much wear-and-tear, while Gillis has run for 2,442 yards and 17 touchdowns across four seasons.

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis celebrates a run for first down in the third quarter of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight End

AJ Ia

Khamari Anderson

Anthony Miller

Kristian Ingman

Ia is widely seen as a breakout candidate in 2026 after playing sparingly in his freshman season. The four-star recruit possesses a sturdy 6'6" frame and displayed an incredible catch radius when he played in practices. Anderson is returning for his second season at ASU after transferring from Kentucky after the 2024 season.

Miller and Ingman are respected transfers from smaller programs that bring solid builds, along with blocking/receiving ability.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

Omarion Miller

Reed Harris

Jalen Moss

Derek Eusebio

Jaren Hamilton

Miller and Harris were the two most significant gets in the portal for the Sun Devils. Miller is a versatile receiver that can both be a traditional "X", while also being able to line up anywhere at the line of scrimmage. Harris brings a 6'5" frame to the table, and was frequently an explosive playmaker for an Eagles team that was otherwise tepid. Moss figures to naturally serve as the lead slot for the team in 2026, after putting together a breakout 129 yard performance in the Sun Bowl loss to Duke.

Eusebio and Hamilton are premier wild cards, as both are dynamic playmakers that should be a consistent fixture in the playbook. Uriah Neloms, Harry Hassman, and Cory Butler Jr. are underclassmen that have potential to be factors as well, but 2027 seems to be more realistic for the trio to work into regular playing time.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

