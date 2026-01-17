Arizona State Lands DB Commits, Seemingly Rounding Out Roster

TEMPE -- Roster building for the 2026 season has been the paramount focus for the Arizona State football staff following the 2025 season coming to a close on the very last day of 2025.

The Sun Devils are now over two weeks into the transfer portal season - coming into day 15 of the saga with 22 commits/signees to play in Tempe in 2026.

The program signed two more players to Brian Ward's defense on Saturday to extend the number of additions to 24 - with the overall position distribution among additions still well-intentioned.

Arizona State Finds Success on Saturday

Arizona State insider Chris Karpman and 247 Sports' Chris Hummer reported that Arizona State earned a commitment from another power-four cornerback early Saturday morning - this time in the form of a freshman that spent the 2025 season at Arkansas.

"BREAKING: CB Nigel Pringle, 6-foot-2, 177 pounds, has signed with Arizona State after redshirting in his first year of college at Arkansas, sources tell SunDevilSource and Chris Hummer."

Pringle hails from Houston, which is conveniently the hometown of Arizona State's pass game coordinator Bryan Carrington. The redshirt freshman was considered a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, while more importantly continuing the trend of Texas natives choosing to play for an esteemed coaching staff.

Further positive news came in the afternoon, when Michigan State transfer Chance Rucker committed to the Sun Devils. Rucker

"BREAKING: Chance Rucker, a 6-foot-1, 179-pound CB who started nine games in 14 appearances across three seasons at Michigan State, has signed with Arizona State, sources tell SunDevilSource."

Rucker has nine starts under his belt in Big 10 play, and is now one of the highest-rated commits from the class - as he boasts a rating of .8900 according to 247 Sports.

The Arizona State cornerback room is beginning to take shape after losing the two boundary starters from 2025, as Keith Abney II is officially heading to the NFL draft, while Javan Robinson transferred to Wisconsin for his final season.

Returning players in Rodney Bimage Jr., Joseph Smith, and nickel Montana Warren will surely receive opportunities to carve out starting roles in the season ahead. Pringle/Rucker are joined by LSU transfer Ashton Stamps, and former Texas standout Caleb Chester - as well as numerous other DB transfers that have the ability to either play cornerback or safety.

The 2026 Arizona State season opener is set for September 5 against Morgan State.

