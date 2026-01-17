Former Arizona State Star Leaves Parting Message to Program

TEMPE -- Arizona State football is building towards a 2026 season in which the program will seek to once again compete in what is perceived as a "wide-open " conference.

One of the most significant changes that will be seen is at the quarterback position, as incumbent starting QB Sam Leavitt officially moved on in his career to Louisiana State earlier this week, while senior Jeff Sims is now out of college eligibility.

Many Arizona State fans have been wondering when a Leavitt statement addressing his exit from ASU would surface - it finally came on Friday night in the form of an Instagram story.

Leavitt Leaves ASU With Positive Message

The long-awaited statement surrounding Leavitt's departure came on Friday, with the redshirt sophomore expressing gratitude for his time in Tempe, as well as his appreciation for everyone within the program, as well as Sun Devil fans.

"As I reflect on my last 2 years, all I can think of is my gratitude for ASU. My teammates, coaches, fans, and support system changed my life forever. People got a lot to say but I've got nothing but love for the program and only want to see success."

Leavitt could have fully entrenched himself as a program legend with one more season of experience under his belt, but will always be remembered for playing an integral role in the 2024 Big 12 title season. Leavitt's big arm, shifty athleticism, and penchant for making game-changing plays caught the attention of the country for a season and a half, while his parting gift of a 300-yard performance in an incredible upset victory over Texas Tech proved to be the highlight of the 2025 season.

Arizona State Already Set to Move on at QB

Kenny Dillingham and co. wasted little time in moving ahead without Leavitt, as former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley committed to play for the Sun Devils less than two days after the transfer portal officially opened on January 2.

Arizona State then added a veteran quarterback in Arizona native Mikey Keene - who is well-traveled and will bring clear experience to a room that needs as much.

The position group is finished off with a trio of freshman talents in dual-threat Cameron Dyer, the incoming Jake Fette - who is considered a blue-chip prospect, and Michael "Butter" Tollefson, who will all presumably compete with the incoming transfers for the starting position ahead of the September 5 season opener.

