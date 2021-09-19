Sun Devil Fans Sound Off on Social Media Following ASU Loss at BYU

Defeat is never a fun feeling, especially as a fan.

When you're a die-hard follower like many within the Arizona State fan base are, you feel as if you're part of the program. Many supporters of ASU have either attended the school or simply grew up with Sparky murals throughout their home.

Either way, you feel as if you're a part of the team thanks to the close connections afforded by college football. So after a road loss to BYU on Saturday night, it's natural for fans and followers of Arizona State to discuss what went wrong against the Cougars on social media.

Needless to say, Arizona State's efforts weren't exactly applauded, especially when it comes to penalties.

Some fans have even gone to drastic lengths to prove how disappointed they were.

While it is sweet to be a Lumberjacks fan at the moment after their defeat of Arizona, the Sun Devils look to move forward and onto conference play. Hopefully a win to start the Pac-12 schedule will clear the air.

Some fans even showed their creative side.

Other tweets:

The Sun Devils return to action next weekend against Colorado at Sun Devil Stadium.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils. Like and follow AllSunDevils on Facebook, and for more ASU news visit https://www.si.com/college/arizonastate/