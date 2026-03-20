Naming Most Intriguing Athletes on 2026 Arizona State Football Roster

TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils have potential to be the most athletic in recent history of the program.

At least according to head coach Kenny Dillingham, that is.

Arizona State football head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts during the first quarter against Iowa State in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham didn't mince words when asked about the perceived heightened presence of elite athletes across the board on this roster compared to past ones following Thursday's spring-opening practice.

"This is our biggest team. This is our longest team. From that perspective that that's an accurate statement. I'm sure you guys can see that on the field."

Fans fill Mountain America Stadium as the ASU Sun Devils take on the Colorado Buffaloes in Tempe on Oct. 7, 2023. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State on SI expands on Dillingham's comments below by naming just a few of the most intriguing athletes on a roster that has potential to shape up as one of the most athletic in the Big 12.

ATH Clayton Smith

Smith is perhaps the most intriguing athlete on the entire roster - as he is literally listed as an athlete on the official roster.

The 6'5" edge rusher was granted an extra year of eligibility, and is seeking to make the most of that by potentially playing both ways in 2026. Sun Devil fans have seen the twitchy athleticism that the former five star recruit brings for three seasons at this point - he can truly be a game-changer as both a jumbo-set receiver in red-zone opportunities, and as a pass rusher in a rebuilt rotation under Diron Reynolds.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR Reed Harris/Omarion Miller/Uriah Neloms

The receiver position is quite possibly the one that will catch the most eyes over spring and fall, as there is a simple path to envisioning as many as six players from the room making an in-game impact in one way or another during the upcoming season.

The burst that Jaren Hamilton brings is alreay well-documented, so the points of focus will be on newcomers and a returning player that redshirted.

Arizona State wide receiver Uriah Neloms (81) runs a drill during football practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on Aug 1, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris and Miller are very much a lightning-and-thunder duo, but there is much more to both than just that. Miller is an incredibly well-rounded athlete in a similar vein of Jordyn Tyson, and figures to be the versatile target that can win any number of situations across repitions. The 6'5" Harris owns and absurd catch radius, is a special ball-tracker, and has phenomenal fluitidy when running downfield routes - as was displayed in practice on Thursday.

Neloms is a 6'4" redshirt freshman that possesses a combination of speed, size, and strength - making several impressive catches to back up the notion that he is a building block for Hines Ward moving forward.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OT Jarmaine Mitchell

Mitchell's 6'8" frame alone is set to raise eyebrows in the months leading into the season, but the fluidity of movement and sheer willpower in both run/pass reps is likely to do even more justice to his overall athleticism.

The JUCO recruit is slated to be a starting player at one of the two tackle positions, and has potential to be on a similar playing level of potential first-round NFL draft pick Max Iheanachor as an athlete - this should absolutely thrill the Arizona State fanbase.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are numerous other players that deserve mentions beyond these standouts, as TE AJ Ia, RB Kyson Brown, CB Rodney Bimage Jr., DT C.J. Fite, and DL Kirt Vakalahi are just a few more superb athletes that are part of what is possibly set to be the most explosive squad of the Dillingham era.