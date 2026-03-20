Naming Most Intriguing Athletes on 2026 Arizona State Football Roster
In this story:
TEMPE -- The 2026 Arizona State Sun Devils have potential to be the most athletic in recent history of the program.
At least according to head coach Kenny Dillingham, that is.
Dillingham didn't mince words when asked about the perceived heightened presence of elite athletes across the board on this roster compared to past ones following Thursday's spring-opening practice.
"This is our biggest team. This is our longest team. From that perspective that that's an accurate statement. I'm sure you guys can see that on the field."
Arizona State on SI expands on Dillingham's comments below by naming just a few of the most intriguing athletes on a roster that has potential to shape up as one of the most athletic in the Big 12.
ATH Clayton Smith
Smith is perhaps the most intriguing athlete on the entire roster - as he is literally listed as an athlete on the official roster.
The 6'5" edge rusher was granted an extra year of eligibility, and is seeking to make the most of that by potentially playing both ways in 2026. Sun Devil fans have seen the twitchy athleticism that the former five star recruit brings for three seasons at this point - he can truly be a game-changer as both a jumbo-set receiver in red-zone opportunities, and as a pass rusher in a rebuilt rotation under Diron Reynolds.
WR Reed Harris/Omarion Miller/Uriah Neloms
The receiver position is quite possibly the one that will catch the most eyes over spring and fall, as there is a simple path to envisioning as many as six players from the room making an in-game impact in one way or another during the upcoming season.
The burst that Jaren Hamilton brings is alreay well-documented, so the points of focus will be on newcomers and a returning player that redshirted.
Harris and Miller are very much a lightning-and-thunder duo, but there is much more to both than just that. Miller is an incredibly well-rounded athlete in a similar vein of Jordyn Tyson, and figures to be the versatile target that can win any number of situations across repitions. The 6'5" Harris owns and absurd catch radius, is a special ball-tracker, and has phenomenal fluitidy when running downfield routes - as was displayed in practice on Thursday.
Neloms is a 6'4" redshirt freshman that possesses a combination of speed, size, and strength - making several impressive catches to back up the notion that he is a building block for Hines Ward moving forward.
OT Jarmaine Mitchell
Mitchell's 6'8" frame alone is set to raise eyebrows in the months leading into the season, but the fluidity of movement and sheer willpower in both run/pass reps is likely to do even more justice to his overall athleticism.
The JUCO recruit is slated to be a starting player at one of the two tackle positions, and has potential to be on a similar playing level of potential first-round NFL draft pick Max Iheanachor as an athlete - this should absolutely thrill the Arizona State fanbase.
There are numerous other players that deserve mentions beyond these standouts, as TE AJ Ia, RB Kyson Brown, CB Rodney Bimage Jr., DT C.J. Fite, and DL Kirt Vakalahi are just a few more superb athletes that are part of what is possibly set to be the most explosive squad of the Dillingham era.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.